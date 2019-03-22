COLUMBIA — ESPN early Friday afternoon ran its splendid mini-documentary on Virginia’s embarrassingly historic 2018 NCAA Tournament loss to the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers.
Well, sure.
What better way to preview the No. 1-seeded Cavaliers’ matchup with No. 16 Gardner-Webb at Colonial Life Arena than with footage of a college basketball world-stopping shocker. UMBC notched the first victory by a No. 16 seed since James Naismith and Dick Vitale invented the sport.
Gardner-Webb played right along Friday, seizing a 14-point lead and winning the first half. That ignited a pro-Runnin’ Bulldogs crowd within the packed house. The last person left in Boiling Springs, N.C., a visiting relative named Ernie, was assigned to turn off lights and feed pets.
But Gardner-Webb faced not only a No. 1 seed but a year’s worth of motivational tactics, which certainly helped Virginia rally for a 71-56 victory.
“You know when you’re in that spot, you feel the crowd,” head coach Tony Bennett said of the early deficit. “But it’s something we had to go through.”
Having conquered the No. 16 thing, watch for a Final Four run from a nicely balanced, extraordinarily defensive-minded bunch forced to get closer through UMBC adversity.
Virginia players said all the right things before the game, like these quips from junior guard Kyle Guy:
• “That loss doesn’t define us.”
• “(Bennett said) if you use it right, it can buy you a ticket to a place you couldn’t have gone any other way. So that’s been a motto.”
Such talk didn’t start this week; the 74-54 loss to UMBC in Charlotte has been daily music in Charlottesville, by design. It was embraced since an ugly coat of paint dried on the debacle.
Guy has a UMBC photo as the screen saver on his phone, a poster of the loss in his apartment.
He re-posted mention of the March 16 anniversary of the loss on social media.
The Cavaliers said all the right things after the game, too.
‘Having fun’
“It’s just about doing what we do, staying united,” junior guard Ty Jerome said. “Not looking around. Just staying in the moment.”
Sophomore guard De’Andre Hunter led Virginia with 23 points and had a blast doing it.
“It was great,” Hunter said of a 3-point shot he celebrated with arms spread and a wide smile. “I was having fun.”
Fatigue got to Gardner-Webb, which entered the Big South Tournament as a No. 4 seed.
There was no “here we go again” Virginia body language as the Runnin’ Bulldogs (23-12) were taking a big lead. No one in a Virginia uniform looked like tanking down the stretch of the regular season to secure a No. 2 seed might have been a better idea than the pressure that comes with a No. 1.
No halftime panic
And, unlike last year, no obvious panic at halftime.
“I remember not doing a good job keeping everyone calm,” Jerome said of the UMBC halftime scene in Charlotte. “That’s what I pride myself on, too.”
Virginia (30-3) in the second half got those deflections expected of the team ranked first nationally in scoring defense, 3-point field goal percentage defense and fewest turnovers.
On to Sunday’s game against No. 9 seed Oklahoma, a 95-72 winner over No. 8 Mississippi.
A smattering of Oklahoma fans won’t compare to the loudness of the relocated Boiling Springs metroplex.
Virginia should play a bit looser, yet with confidence present during the long-awaited slaying of a No. 16 dragon to extend a season worthy of a Cavalier attitude.
