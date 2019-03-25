COLUMBIA — At least it wasn’t just one Palmetto State college basketball coach who didn’t think Dalzell’s Ja Morant was worth a scholarship. They all missed out on a late-blooming surefire NBA star.
Even South Carolina’s Frank Martin, who came in too late with Morant’s only offer from a major conference school.
And you can’t blame Spartanburg’s Zion Williamson for picking Duke over Clemson and South Carolina.
Would you be mad at your future zillionaire son for saying "Yes" to Mike Krzyzewski and an international brand that came through Sunday night with a nick-of-time 77-76 victory over No. 9 UCF at Colonial Life Arena that stands as the highlight of this NCAA Tournament?
But if someone dreamed up a combo as crazy as orange, vanilla and Coca-Cola, it’s OK to wonder how Zion, Ja and the Gamecocks might fare in a taste test.
Or Ja, Zion and Clemson.
South Carolina
Reality: No Gamecocks in postseason play. But so many visitors in town this week for NCAA Tournament basketball said wonderful things about the University of South Carolina and Columbia.
The Zion Show was pretty good, too. All the 6-7, 285-pound freshman did Sunday was score 32 points with 11 rebounds and four assists. He drew a fifth foul from UCF’s 7-6 Tacko Fall with a slick spin move and basket with 14.4 seconds left.
Impeccable timing for huge plays, this guy.
“I consider (Krzyzewski) the greatest coach of all time,” said Williamson, who scored 25 points Friday night against North Dakota State. “When he looks at you and tells you that you’re made for this moment, it’s like the most confidence you can be given.”
Meanwhile, in Hartford, Conn., Morant on Thursday added to a sensational sophomore year with a triple-double (17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists) to lead No. 12 seed Murray State to an upset of No. 5 Marquette.
Morant, despite a second-round loss to Florida State on Saturday, finished the season as the first player to average 20 points and 10 assists per game since assists became an official NCAA stat in 1984.
If Williamson and Morant picked the Gamecocks: Martin’s exciting young team would have been a No. 3 seed in Jacksonville and advanced Saturday to the Sweet 16.
Williamson would keep defenders off Chris Silva, the difference between first-team All-SEC and All-American status for the Gamecocks senior.
Morant in a perimeter mix with freshmen A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant would create enough space to park a Cockaboose.
Take Debbie Antonelli’s word for it. The Mount Pleasant resident did the color analysis for TV coverage of the early-round NCAA Tournament games in Hartford.
“Elite athleticism, vision and ability to read the second defender makes him tough to guard,” she told me Sunday. “Ja didn’t play high school ball as a high-flyer and he developed his handle and shot-making while learning how to play under the defense. Now he can play above the defense. He is equipped for the next level. It was really fun to call his triple-double.”
Fun to watch, too.
That’s what separates Morant and Williamson from ordinary star-power: They have marketable style.
Clemson
Reality: A second-round NIT loss Sunday to one of Gregg Marshall’s rare non-NCAA Tournament teams at Wichita State, a hard fall for a senior-laden team ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press preseason poll.
If Williamson and Morant picked the Tigers: Picture Zion, Ja and Trevor Lawrence posing together for selfies around campus.
Clemson as a No. 2 seed in Des Moines would have soared into the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. Brad Brownell’s M&M&M backcourt — Morant, Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell — would have made Williamson and Elijah Thomas nearly impossible to guard inside.
Morant’s finest feature? He is the classic team player. He also has the same grounded nature Williamson’s Duke friends appreciate.
“Humble and truly interested in his teammates’ success,” Antonelli said of Morant.
Versatility is another shared virtue.
Williamson calmly nailed three 3-point shots against UCF.
“I always feel comfortable with my 3-point game,” Williamson said, “because my teammates and coaches are always telling me to shoot a strong shot and they trust me to shoot it.”
He did plenty of rugged work inside, drawing Fall’s third, fourth and fifth fouls.
Morant is good as facing the giants, too.
The coolest Ja jaw-dropper in a second-round loss to Florida State on Saturday came as the 6-3, 175-pound point guard turned down a 3-point shot and drove baseline.
Only to meet 7-4 Christ Koumadje in front of the basket.
That’s where Morant suspended his body in mid-air, scored, got fouled and set up a textbook 3-point play.
And for such a big guy, some of Williamson’s best stuff Sunday was vintage work ethic and athleticism away from the basket.
Example: Zion, in Russell Westbrook mode, leading a fastbreak with a skip pass half the length of the court. Tre Jones converted a layup just before the half.
What if?
Imagine South Carolina not envious of Auburn this month.
Or Clemson not having to say “sorry” for a pair of heartbreaking losses to N.C. State.
Better yet, imagine fewer orange, vanilla Coke commercials while NBA teams tank for better draft shots at Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.