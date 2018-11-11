Sapakoff: What Florida football guys say about the Gamecocks after SEC rally is revealing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators were in the early phases of rally mode Saturday when fans at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium opened the fourth quarter with a beautiful a cappella version of the late Gainesville native Tom Petty’s classic “I Won’t Back Down.”
But every little bit helps.
“Our fans, they played a big role,” Florida sophomore cornerback C.J. Henderson said after the Gators came from 21 points behind in the third quarter for a 35-31 win in the final SEC game of the season for both teams. “They weren’t giving up just like we weren’t giving up.”
The Gamecocks didn’t give up or back down; there was chippy play to the final snap.
But they ran out of gas on defense.
They ran out of an “All gas, no brakes” approach on offense.
And you can learn a lot about a 5-4 team (4-4 in the SEC) from what the other guys say.
Abridged version: The No. 15 Gators (7-3, 5-3) are certain they are better than the plucky but flawed Gamecocks, and boosted by gaining revenge over a 28-20 loss with interim head coach Randy Shannon running the show last season in Columbia.
“They have explosive players,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen said. “They have backs that run hard. They have a quarterback that can manage the game. They have good players on defense. They’re similar to us; they’re a little banged up on defense. But they’re an excellent football team.”
Thanks for the golf clap, coach.
But Florida knew it would eventually wear down a defense that failed to win enough battles up front, whiffed on tackles as if the Gators were made of jelly and played with half of its secondary unavailable.
Florida’s 33 first downs?
Actually a slight improvement over the 34 allowed in last week’s 48-44 shootout at Ole Miss.
Tackling is a lost art on many college campuses, some more than others.
“They would try to grab me but I could just lean my body away from wherever the contact was coming from,” Florida running back Jordan Scarlett said after rushing for 159 yards on just 18 carries. “If they tried to grab my shoulder, I could just dip my shoulder.”
The 367 total rushing yards were the most the Gamecocks have given up all season.
So Clemson has something to shoot for.
“The tempo wore them down,” said sophomore Kadarius Toney, who gained 51 yards on four snaps as a Wildcat quarterback. “But that kind of tempo would kill anybody. It would kill our defense if we had to go against it.”
‘(Bentley) wasn’t sure’
So why didn’t South Carolina match the pace while Florida was running 83 plays to the Gamecocks’ 64?
Give the Gators some credit for adjustments, as Will Muschamp and his South Carolina coaches got credit for making the right moves after stops on four straight possessions late in the Ole Miss game. Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and a staff that includes defensive line coach Sal Sunseri, late of Alabama and the Carolina Panthers, have been around a while.
“The only person getting the ball for them was No. 1 (Deebo Samuel),” junior defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson said. “The running backs popped off a few runs but the quarterback wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with the ball. We just settled in.”
Mullen summarized the second-half difference.
“We got a little bit better pass rush,” he said.
Franks apologizes
South Carolina had some things to work with in Gainesville.
Florida fans were restless after last week’s 38-17 home debacle against a Missouri team the Gamecocks beat with backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia.
The noon start was road team-friendly.
Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks was booed early. He responded by placing his index finger across his lips in an attempt to silence fans after both of his touchdown runs.
“It’s probably something I shouldn’t have done,” Franks said. “At the same time, I’m an emotional player and I want to win more than anyone in the world.”
Or as much as Muschamp. And Samuel, Bentley, D.J. Wonnum and …
But it could have been worse for South Carolina.
Franks took a knee on back-to-back plays from the South Carolina 2 as the final seconds ticked away. Mullen had an odd grin on the sideline, knowing his Gators had pulled one out of the SEC East fire and expecting more heat for not covering a 6-point spread.
“I knew we were favored by more than four,” Mullen said. “My email is probably full with Gator fans saying, ‘Good win, but …’”
The South Carolina coaching staff needs more of those high-expectation problems.
