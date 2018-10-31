Sapakoff: Want to get Gamecocks QB Jake Bentley to play better? Add pressure
COLUMBIA — The eye-test and the numbers connect, much better than Jake Bentley and his receivers do before a South Carolina opponent jumps out to an early lead.
Which is pretty much every Saturday.
Strangely, the Gamecocks’ junior quarterback is a little more productive under pressure.
On the run.
When behind on the scoreboard.
In the second half.
The best laid plans typically result in a halftime hole — South Carolina (4-3 going into Saturday’s SEC game at Ole Miss) has been outscored by 27 points in the first half this year.
But the Gamecocks have outscored foes by 48 points in the second half. It’s just as lopsided in Bentley’s last three wins over FBS teams, Vanderbilt and Tennessee this year and Michigan in the Outback Bowl last season.
“I don’t know that I’ve got a good answer for that,” head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday. “It’s something that we’ve talked about as a staff and maybe some adjustments that we’ll see moving forward this week.”
Of course, Muschamp isn’t going to reveal his super-secret Ole Miss strategy.
But if Bentley responds better to duress than clean slates and clean pockets, it’s time to get creative.
Urge urgency.
Convince Bentley it’s always 14-3, the early deficit last week against Tennessee.
Practice more pocket footwork to get Bentley extra-comfortable playing when teams aren’t blitzing as much at the start of games.
Or go the other way.
No more blocking from running backs or tight ends to give Bentley more throw-on-the-run opportunities.
Overthinking it?
Jake Bentley is as schooled in the quarterback position as anyone playing college football. His father Bobby Bentley, South Carolina’s running backs coach, was a championship-winning head coach at Byrnes High School. His brothers Chad Dodd (Rutgers) and Shuler Bentley (Old Dominion and Murray State) have been college quarterbacks.
Bentley is an All-American preparer.
But notice the second half trend in those last three FBS wins for South Carolina with Bentley as a starter:
• Michigan, 26-19 win. Halftime: Michigan led 9-3, Bentley was 8 of 13 for 73 yards. Second half: 23-10 South Carolina, Bentley was 11 of 19 for 166 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
• Vanderbilt, 37-14 win. Halftime: South Carolina led 20-14, Bentley was 8 of 10 for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Second half: 17-0 South Carolina, Bentley was 11 of 18 for 148 yards.
• Tennessee, 27-24 win. Halftime: Tennessee led 14-9, Bentley was 8 of 13 for 61 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Second half: 18-10 South Carolina, Bentley was 3 of 3 for 91 yards.
Is it possible Bentley overthinks the start of games and plays a bit better with a good sweat?
Not really, Bentley said, basically rejecting my theory.
“I don’t look too much into that,” Bentley said. “I think we just have to go out and execute better from the jump.”
But he did explain that getting a feel for what a team is doing defensively and breaking down unexpected blitz packages helps as the game goes along. The ability to make adjustments is a good trait in a quarterback.
“It’s been a fun challenge so far,” Bentley said.
Several Gamecocks, including Bentley, said it helped against Tennessee to have first-year offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon on the sideline instead of in his usual press box perch.
Then again, if a big reason McClendon was on the sideline was to work closer with the underachieving wide receivers he’s responsible for, maybe South Carolina needs to get someone else to coach receivers while McClendon focuses on strategy.
Bowl eligibility
Part of that scheme against Ole Miss (5-3) might be a more up-tempo attack early to keep pace with the SEC’s third highest-scoring team (after Alabama and Georgia).
Up-tempo doesn’t have to mean constant passing, just more plays to wear down the Rebels’ defense, by far the worst in the SEC (497.8 yards allowed per game).
“Bryan has a very good feel of when we need to play fast and when we don’t,” Muschamp said.
Jake Bentley, 16-10 as a college starter, is ninth among SEC quarterbacks in pass efficiency.
That has to improve for South Carolina to beat Ole Miss, win back-to-back games for the first time this season and take a big step toward bowl eligibility for the third straight year under Muschamp.
Next step: Figuring out the necessary adjustments to get Bentley and the Gamecocks going before halftime adjustments are necessary, even if it takes fake scoreboard news.
