Sapakoff: Venables is rightly bullish as Clemson faces a ‘lion’s den’
CLEMSON — Mastermind Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables merrily sipped on a thick pinkish beverage after watching the Tigers thoroughly smother another ACC opponent.
“It’s a smoothie,” Venables said. “It’s got, like, fruits. This is the strawberry. And blueberry. It’s probably got some recovery stuff in there, too. Want a pull?”
Thanks, I’m good.
Unlike Louisville.
The pathetic Cardinals got no such refreshment offer during No. 2 Clemson’s 77-16 victory Saturday at Death Valley.
They scored just one touchdown on offense, and that was against backups in garbage time after Clemson already had 70 points and many attendees were eating leftover mac and cheese.
Louisville averaged 2.2 yards per running play. That is, barely better than 350-pound Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence’s rushing average (2-yard touchdown run).
This Bobby Petrino team is 2-7 and awful but, for Clemson, it was part of a four-game stretch in which the Tigers (9-0) have outscored foes 240-36.
And part of a clear pattern of well-timed improvement.
Of course, the ultimate goal here isn’t to embarrass Wake Forest, N.C. State, Florida State and Louisville.
It’s to get as ready as possible to match up with Alabama or another elite College Football Playoff opponent or two.
Venables, a 47-year-old native of Salina, Kansas, would never acknowledge looking ahead to the next smoothie, let alone the next game.
But he is bullish, and for the good reasons he listed late Saturday:
• The Clemson defense is “in a good place mentally.” No doubt; veteran leadership is a beautiful thing.
• And “in a good place physically.” Very hard for teams to get anything going against the standout Clemson defensive line, and linebackers such as Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar are unsung stars.
• The Tigers are remarkably healthy.
• They emptied the bench again. “And still a really good performance,” Venables said after 27 different players recorded at least one tackle.
Bring on Boston College
Next up is Boston College on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, where Clemson can clinch another ACC Atlantic Division title.
Weather forecast: 35-47 degrees, 50 percent chance of rain, breezy.
Competitive forecast: Better chance of more resistance than Clemson has seen lately. The Tigers won 34-7 last year with 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Clemson players and coaches have high regard for the rugged, old-school brand of football as taught by Steve Addazio.
“I don’t question whether or not they’ll be ready to respond,” Venables said of the Tigers, “but I do know we’re going into the lion’s den this weekend. You know you’re going to get your nose bloodied. They know who they are and have a great identity. We’re going to have to have a great deal of physical toughness as well as mental.”
For instance, Tua
The games within the games going forward include getting steadier production from backup defensive backs likely to get targeted at some point by, oh, maybe someone like Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his managing strategists.
“I’m really pleased overall with the effort,” Venables said. “But we’ve really got to coach them hard. A guy or two, a play or two … If you’re a little casual in this game and you’re a little bit off, people can work you.”
Venables is very aware that Louisville lived up (or down) Saturday to its No. 114 ranking among the NCAA’s 129 FBS teams in scoring offense.
Boston College was No. 23 coming into Saturday.
“Sometimes,” Venables said, “opponents can offer a little more resistance than what we just saw.”
Any good defensive coordinator also knows that when you have outscored teams 240-36 over the last month, there is a little room to play with.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.