Sapakoff: Trevor Lawrence is the new Clemson starter, vs. Syracuse next week or soon after
ATLANTA — Trevor Lawrence will start at quarterback for Clemson, if not on Saturday when Syracuse comes to Death Valley then at Wake Forest the next week. Or soon after that.
It’s not so much what incumbent senior Kelly Bryant has done wrong as what the 6-6, 215-pound freshman from Cartersville, Ga., has done right with his NFL-ready right arm.
A 17-yard touchdown dart to Hunter Renfrow, for instance, one of four Lawrence TD tosses against Georgia Tech. It came early in No. 3 Clemson’s 49-21 ACC rout at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Rolling left, spinning right, launching into the front left corner of the end zone just before Yellow Jackets safety Tariq Carpenter could arrive.
John Elway stuff.
“That’s not an easy throw,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “That was a laser in a very tight window, down and away, just right where he needed to put it. He’s got an elite arm talent, no doubt about that.”
Not only will Clemson make the quarterback change, it will go smoothly.
Three reasons:
1. Lawrence is deserving.
2. This coaching staff has been through a quarterback transition before, successfully going from Cole Stoudt to Deshaun Watson in 2014.
3. Player leadership is exceptionally strong.
Lawrence completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards at Georgia Tech.
Bryant went 6 of 10 for 56 yards with no touchdown passes or interceptions.
It was Lawrence’s best game, the head coach agreed.
“He certainly played great,” Swinney said. “I thought Kelly came back in and did a good job, too.”
Of course, Swinney wasn’t going to make a depth-chart decision before a bunch of reporters right after a game, not before having a long talk with Bryant.
But …
“As coaches we’ll get in the office (Sunday) and we’ll evaluate,” Swinney said, “and we’ll watch all the tape and we’ll go from there. Just like we do every week.”
The coaches will see the four touchdown throws and beyond. Little check-downs. Bright reads.
A lot of poise.
It was just Georgia Tech (1-3) but Lawrence keeps making progress, with confidence.
“I feel like I’ve always been ready to start,” he said Saturday. “Whatever they want to do, I’m all for it.”
Swinney even blamed Lawrence’s one significant mistake, an interception — a short pass that bounced into the hands of Georgia Tech defensive end Desmond Branch in the second quarter — on someone else. Running back Travis Etienne, otherwise terrific Saturday, failed to make a critical block.
This is what the coaching staff and Lawrence’s teammates saw during spring practice and in fall scrimmages leading up to the season opener.
No September surprises here.
“It’s why we played him,” Swinney said. “I’ve not played many freshmen at quarterback out of the gate that I didn’t think earned it.”
Watson comes to mind.
He was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and led Clemson to a national championship.
Room for growth
Bryant, for sure, is worthy of permanent Clemson glory: 12-2 as a starter with ACC Championship Game icing in 2017. He is way better than Stoudt, the veteran quarterback Watson supplanted.
But not as likely as Lawrence to lead Clemson to wins against really good teams in December and January.
“So, yeah, I hoped (Lawrence) would take what I’d seen in practice to the game field,” Swinney continued. “That’s why we were fully committed to playing him.
“Out in College Station (in a 28-26 win over Texas A&M on Sept. 8). Alright, ‘We think he’s going to do alright.’ But you don’t know until you put him out there. But I thought he had earned an opportunity to play and you saw again (Saturday) why.”
Taking advantage
The room for Lawrence’s growth is there throughout most of a soft schedule.
So far, Lawrence is 39 of 60 for 600 yards with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions (191.8 passing efficiency).
Bryant is 36 of 54 for 461 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception (146.9 passing efficiency). And has rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns (24 yards rushing for Lawrence).
But Lawrence has gone from gaining ground to pulling even to surpassing and now Clemson has one good quarterback and one potentially great quarterback.
“He’s just taking advantage of his opportunities,” Swinney said of Lawrence, “and that’s what you like to see.”
Lawrence looks like he’s having a blast.
Kind of the way a little kid watches Christmas morning unfold.
“I didn’t know how it was going to go,” Lawrence said when asked about this freshman season. “But it’s been awesome. We’re 4-0 right now, off to a great start and we’re starting to play really well so that’s awesome.”
Clemson’s already good season is about to get an upgrade.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff