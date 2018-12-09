Sapakoff: Tony Elliott, Jeff Scott and the evolving Clemson football routine for December
CLEMSON — There’s always a new wrinkle or two, something that might work against a certain look on defense, something that might make Nick Saban or another potential winter opponent think twice.
In Clemson’s 42-10 crushing of Pittsburgh at the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Charlotte, it was a flea-flicker pass on the last snap of the third quarter. Trevor Lawrence handed off to running back Tavien Feaster, who lunged up the middle before pitching the ball back to Lawrence, who connected with Justyn Ross on a 38-yard pass to the Pittsburgh 2-yard line.
Head coach Dabo Swinney came up with that one.
“I think we should try it,” Swinney told Clemson offensive co-coordinator Tony Elliott after studying tape last week.
Sure, Elliott said, but let’s wait until we get a suitable formation.
It almost didn’t work. The Panthers’ Dane Jackson dashed in from the Clemson left on a corner blitz, reaching Lawrence just as he released the pass.
But like most elements of an evolving December routine, that part of Clemson’s fourth annual College Football Playoff build-up worked out splendidly. The No. 2-ranked Tigers (13-0) are preparing for a Dec. 29 game against No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) in the Cotton Bowl with a better feel for the drill than any program except Saban's Alabama dynasty.
Four straight ACC Championship Game wins, four straight playoff trips, a 2016 national championship and two national title game appearances.
Comfort food.
California recruiting
Clemson players and coaches have come to consider the ACC Championship Game a 13th regular-season contest. The present senior class, led by the likes of Christian Wilkins and Hunter Renfrow, thinks Clemson has an annual playoff reservation.
“That’s one of the positives of this being the fourth year we’ve done this,” said Elliott, a James Island High School graduate. “We know we have a proven plan. Obviously, it’s based on where we’re going and what the travel time is. For us, the big thing is to make sure we have a sound plan and not overdo it. You do what you do and the key is to be able to do it better than the opponent.”
The immediate post-ACC Championship Game schedule for the coaching staff:
• Recruiting
It’s more than a week on the road starting the Sunday after the ACC Championship Game, with aim at the Dec. 19 early signing date. And beyond.
2018 tweak: California dreaming. Clemson already has wide receiver Joe Ngata of Folsom, Calif., committed for the high school Class of 2019 and coaches are in the Golden State this week mining for more top talent. The biggest prize is D.J. Uiagalelei of Bellflower, at Death Valley for Clemson’s win over South Carolina two weeks ago and ESPN’s top-rated rated quarterback for the Class of 2020.
“We didn’t do that six or seven years ago,” offensive co-coordinator Jeff Scott said of the California push, “but the brand and the Tiger paw has never been stronger.”
'One-game season'
• Game-planning
It’s the same basic approach: Treat the College Football Playoff semifinal as a “one-game season.”
“I could tell a big difference from our first year to our second year going to the playoff, just kind of understanding what it takes,” Scott said. “We have a lot of older guys and leadership in that (locker room) and they’ll bring the younger guys around. But there’s no doubt there’s an advantage to knowing what’s coming.”
Clemson’s unsung support staff stars — guys like former Northwestern High School head coach Kyle Richardson and former Clemson players DeAndre McDaniel, Tyler Grisham and Thomas Austin — break down Notre Dame tape for coaches to look at on laptops during recruiting-trip down time.
2018 tweak: Clemson folks, with four common opponents, have already studied a lot of Notre Dame tape. Of course, that cuts both ways. And other teams have small support staff armies, too.
Which makes those wrinkles that much more critical.
