Sapakoff: The biggest question for each team going into SEC Media Days
Just what Atlanta needed, another tourist attraction crowded around Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium, the giant Skyview Atlanta ferris wheel, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and, of course, a Waffle House.
Welcome to Nick Saban World, aka SEC Media Days.
Bye-bye, Birmingham, home of SEC Media Days since 1985.
Hello, Atlanta. The 2018 version of 14 coaches and assorted players kicking off what former head coach Steve Spurrier dubbed “talking season” runs Monday-Thursday, complete with an SEC Football Kickoff Summerfest and the College Football Hall of Fame.
The primary plot-line hasn’t changed: Can anyone catch Alabama, where Nick Saban has won five national titles, including two of the last three.
Other SEC Media Days questions, in order of predicted finish:
SEC East
Georgia
How do the Bulldogs handle College Football Playoff success? Great expectations. The bullseye on opponents’ schedules. The fun starts with the SEC opener at South Carolina.
South Carolina
But what about that offensive line? Few SEC teams can match the Gamecocks’ skill-position talent but the key to improving from 24.5 points per game in SEC games (11th in the conference in 2017) is better blocking behind a re-built line.
Florida
Is this defense good enough to carry the Gators to second place? Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham – late of Mississippi State, Louisville and Georgia – has talent, and not all those suspensions and injuries that messed things up for Florida in 2017.
Missouri
If Drew Lock threw for 23 touchdowns as a sophomore and a school-record 44 as a junior, what’s the over-under for his senior year? But note that the All-SEC first-team quarterback was held to one TD pass in a 31-13 loss to South Carolina last September.
Kentucky
Can the Wildcats keep going to bowl games in an improving SEC East? Mark Stoops guided Kentucky to 7-6 seasons and bowl trips (both losses) the last two years but benefited greatly from a watered down division: 2-0 against South Carolina and Missouri. The gig might be up.
Tennessee
How long does it take to change a culture? Like Smart and Muschamp, first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt brings Saban-style discipline. Sorry, Vols, no loud music at practice. Maybe Tennessee players and fans can quietly forget a 4-8 season and two losses to Vanderbilt over the last three seasons under Butch Jones.
Vanderbilt
Will the Commodores win more than three games? And don’t sleep on Middle Tennessee State and Nevada. After that, it’s Notre Dame. Tennessee State is the only break in an otherwise ferocious SEC schedule.
SEC West
Alabama
Has the front seven lost its ridiculously dominant edge? Saban and Co. always seem to come up with devastating answers but here are some of the guys the Tide has lost in the last two NFL drafts: Jonathan Allen, Reuben Foster, Dalvin Tomlinson, Da’Ron Payne, Rashaan Evans, Da’Shawn Hand …
This month Alabama lost linebackers Terrell Lewis (torn ACL) and VanDarius Cowan (kicked off the team).
Mississippi State
Will Nick Fitzgerald bounce back? He’s a dual-threat Heisman Trophy candidate if he fully recovers from the dislocated ankle suffered in an Egg Bowl loss to Ole Miss.
Auburn
Can the Tigers protect Jarret Stidham? He’s a first-round quarterback prospect but the Tigers lack offensive line experience and depth, which is dangerous when having to play road games at revenge-minded Mississippi State, Georgia and Alabama.
LSU
How hot does it get in Baton Rouge for Ed Orgeron and Joe Alleva if the Tigers get off to a 1-2 start? Alleva, the LSU athletic director, bumbled his way into hiring Orgeron, who lost to Troy last season before rebounding for a 9-4 record. But Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow might be the answer at quarterback, even if it’s a struggle against Miami in the Dallas opener and at Auburn early. And Orgeron continues to recruit well.
Texas A&M
Is the Aggies’ defense mad enough to make a statement? Texas A&M under former defensive coordinator and Dillon native John Chavis (now at Arkansas) gave up 30.7 points per game last year. Eight starters return, led by one of the SEC’s best linebacker groups, for new coordinator Mike Elko.
Ole Miss
Can the Rebels win enough games by scores like … 48-45? Oxford certainties: All-World tailgating at The Grove and, in 2018, gaudy passing stats and shoddy defense. A.J. Brown is a first-round prospect and fellow receiver D.K. Metcalf is a rising star. Jordan Ta’amu was No. 3 among SEC quarterbacks in pass efficiency last season and here comes star freshman Matt Corral.
Arkansas
Does Chad Morris have the right quarterback — or quarterbacks — to run his fast-paced attack? It’s not exactly Deshaun Watson or Tajh Boyd, the talent Morris had as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, but Arkansas has high hopes for sophomore Cole Kelley. Or junior Ty Storey. Maybe freshman Connor Noland. Eventually.
