Sapakoff: South Carolina State Fair, South Carolina football season are the same thing
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair and the South Carolina Gamecocks were separated Saturday by four lanes of George Rogers Boulevard.
Not much difference, really, between the football and fried dough.
Not on Saturday throughout a 26-23 SEC loss to Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, or all season.
State Fair: Zyklon Coaster
Gamecocks: Extreme ups and downs. A 3-3 record has included a promising opening win over Coastal Carolina, a crushing loss to Georgia. Dominance at Vanderbilt, a debacle at Kentucky. A rainy rally against Missouri last week, a tired team worn down on Saturday.
“It’s been tough,” quarterback Jake Bentley said, adding that the Gamecocks go into an off week still believing in each other.
“And it’s a long season ahead,” Bentley said. “We’re going to keep fighting. No one on this team is going to get discouraged or start pointing fingers or anything like that.”
State Fair: Niagara Flume ride
Gamecocks: The South Carolina splashdown that came with a 41:29 to 18:31 time of possession edge for Texas A&M (5-2).
“I think we wore down a little bit,” head coach Will Muschamp said.
State Fair: The Mega Drop ride
Gamecocks: More critical drops by a theoretically elite group of wide receivers.
“We hold ourselves to a high standard in the receiving room,” said Chavis Dawkins, who scored on a 33-yard flea-flicker from Bentley and didn’t drop any passes. “We just have to prepare better.”
State Fair: Patrons must endure Scotty McCreery, the 2011 American Idol winner.
Gamecocks: South Carolina had to deal with Texas A&M head coach (and former Clemson student) Jimbo Fisher, who, like McCreery, is a former national championship winner trying to make a comeback.
“Coach Fisher was pressing us every day in practice to adapt to the environment because it’s very hostile down here,” said tight end Jace Sternberger, who caught seven passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Tractor pull running game
State Fair: Zero Gravity ride
Gamecocks: Sternberger took safety Steven Montac for a ride of more than 25 yards during a 53-yard pass play that set up an Aggies touchdown. All the more impressive considering Montac is one of South Carolina’s top tacklers.
State Fair: Haunted Mansion
Gamecocks: 0-5 against Texas A&M
State Fair: FFA Tractor Pull
Gamecocks: Trouble moving the football. South Carolina entered the game 11th in the SEC in rushing offense and produced only 76 yards on 18 carries against Texas A&M, the SEC’s best rushing defense.
“(Saturday), they’re going to load the box and they’re very difficult to block,” Muschamp said. “Let’s just talk about (Saturday). We knew going into the game we were going to need to take some shots and we thought we could win in coverage down the field and we did. We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities.”
State Fair: Pumpkin Decorating!
Gamecocks: A pair of 2-point conversions starring Bryan Edwards.
Spurrier dinosaurs
State Fair: Wacky Worm ride
Gamecocks: Braden Mann, Texas A&M’s SEC-leading punter, got off a 52-yarder in the second quarter … Only to have Edwards return the ball 32 yards … Only to lose a fumble after a hit by, of all people, the punter.
State Fair: The official Red Beans & Rice Sundae. Yes, fair food fans, this gem comes with sautéed onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, red beans, chorizo sausage, spices, sweet corn and red rice topped with your pick of steak, Cajun shrimp, grilled chicken or pulled pork.
Gamecocks: Talk about a crazy mix … Holding Texas A&M to 2.6 yards per carry and benefiting from 12 Aggie penalties mixed with two Gamecock turnovers and South Carolina’s 2-for-9 performance on third down.
State Fair: Animated Dinosaurs
Gamecocks: Some fans stuck in the Steve Spurrier Era past, thinking more 11-2 seasons should easily return from the past.
State Fair: The Cliffhanger ride
Gamecocks: What to do at quarterback? Bentley? Michael Scarnecchia, star of the Missouri game? Give some snaps to freshman Dakereon Joyner, the former Fort Dorchester High School prep All-American?
State Fair: Safety warnings, such as, “Are you tall enough for this ride?”
Gamecocks: A fan warning.
Are you prepared enough for another half-season of this?
