Sapakoff: South Carolina football potential for Jake Bentley breakout game, new Muschamp tone
CLEMSON — You know you’ve accomplished something when Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is “disgusted” and “embarrassed.”
And probably begging Dabo Swinney to please switch at least one of those speedy wide receivers to safety before the No. 2-ranked Tigers have to start watching Tua Tagovailoa tape.
South Carolina lost a rivalry game by three touchdowns, 56-35 on Saturday night at Death Valley. But quarterback Jake Bentley’s breakout game and Will Muschamp’s new willingness to let an offensive coordinator get creative are transferable.
Not just to a regular-season finale Saturday against Akron and a bowl game.
Hello, 2019.
That was future All-SEC candidate Jake Bentley out there throwing for 510 yards and five touchdowns against a Clemson team that entered last week ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring defense.
Credit, too, to the notoriously conservative Muschamp, who instead of trying to milk the clock to play keep-away from Clemson’s onslaught, let first-year coordinator Bryan McClendon have some fun.
Pass and run-pass option calls resulted in 50 throws, 32 of them completions, four of them for touchdown passes of 20 yards or more.
It was part of a process that’s been a little less gradual than a NASA voyage.
And still hasn’t resulted in a major victory.
But Bentley, a junior, has thrown 15 touchdown passes as South Carolina (6-5) has averaged 38 points over the last five games (including wins over Tennessee, Ole Miss and Chattanooga and a 35-31 loss at Florida).
“A lot of it has to do with the offensive line,” said Tommy Suggs, the South Carolina radio network analyst and former Gamecock quarterback. “Then you have a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterbacks coach (Dan Werner). That’s a lot of newness. It just took those guys a while to understand each other. What you saw (against Clemson) was we put the ball in the playmaker’s hands. The whole system started working better.”
Suggs: ‘Nice progress’
South Carolina’s two top passing yardage games against Power Five teams in Muschamp’s tenure have come in the last four weeks (363 at Ole Miss).
Suggs, 3-0 against Clemson from 1968-1970, was happy to see his school record of 316 passing yards against the Tigers shattered.
Nice progress for Bentley, who threw for 218 yards in a 56-7 loss to Clemson in 2016 and 207 in a 34-10 loss last season.
“He’s really matured into a very good college quarterback,” Suggs said. “If he continues on this road, he could be a big-time, next-level quarterback prospect. He only made a couple bad throws where he didn’t get his feet set.”
Three sacks allowed was a good night against Clemson’s famed pass rush, and two of those looked like coverage sacks. Left guard Zack Bailey (Summerville High School) and friends more than held their own.
Clemson’s SEC problems
For Clemson, it’s a problem looking ahead to a hoped-for clash with No. 1 Alabama when the two SEC teams on the schedule combined for 940 yards passing (430 for Texas A&M).
That might not show up Saturday night against Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte; the Panthers were last seen passing for 131 yards in a 24-3 loss at Miami. Clemson’s non-SEC foes have averaged a mere 144.1 yards through the air.
But the middle of the field is once again open for business for any good offense facing the Tigers, thanks to Bentley’s prime-time advertising campaign.
Yes, the same Jacob Bentley who was booed by some Gamecock fans on Oct. 13 during South Carolina’s 26-23 home loss to Texas A&M.
“Love him. Believe in him. Put my life on the line for him,” Bailey said.
That was last Tuesday, before Bentley threw for five touchdowns against a Clemson defense that had surrendered only six passing touchdowns all season.
Suddenly, a lot more of Gamecock Nation believes, enough to look forward to a Clemson game.
