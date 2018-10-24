Sapakoff: South Carolina football blame percentage is not what you think
COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp, talking Tuesday about the importance of better starts for his South Carolina football team, mentioned the opening kickoff.
The Gamecocks’ brain trust, he said, dissects what to do if they win the coin toss “more than you could imagine.”
It depends on personnel matchups.
“Now when we lose the toss, I can’t control that,” Muschamp said. “Some of our fans don’t understand that.”
Some Gamecock fans (among others) also don’t understand a 3-3 record going into Saturday’s SEC home game against Tennessee.
They expected a little better from Muschamp’s third season in Columbia after a 9-4 finish in 2017.
But my well-fed research staff has gone over the Gamecocks Blame Percentage Chart (GBPC) more than you could imagine. And it’s probably not what you think, not if you’re used to pointing fingers at quarterbacks and other conspicuous skill-position players.
Breaking down blame:
Jones & McElwain, LLC
Blame percentage: 30
Oh, for halcyon Saturdays of 2016 and 2017 when South Carolina could play not all that well but still edge Butch Jones’ dysfunctional Tennessee teams.
Or slip by a Jim McElwain-built Florida team last year soon after McElwain was fired.
Facing awful Tennessee and Florida teams helped South Carolina go 5-3 in conference games and finish second in the SEC East.
It was an illusion.
It led to artificially high expectations fanned by some people in the media (sorry).
The Gamecocks’ strength of schedule (per USA Today Sagarin computer) was rated No. 53 in 2017.
It’s No. 7 this week.
Florida under Dan Mullen is ranked No. 9 and while Jeremy Pruitt might not work out at Tennessee, his Vols (3-4) have already upset Auburn.
No. 12 Kentucky is better, too.
“I don’t know how to quantify that,” Muschamp said when asked about SEC East improvement since last year. “But it’s a very strong division.”
Run defense
Blame percentage: 15
It all starts up front and South Carolina is way back in SEC play (11th) in stopping the run.
Points allowed per game in 2017 SEC games: 20.2
In 2018: 28.0
Run offense
Blame percentage: 12
An eight-win season, hardly a disaster, remains well within South Carolina reach (counting a bowl victory).
But something resembling a decent run game must surface after an off week. The Gamecocks are 12th in rushing in SEC games, inexcusable for what looked like a bright spot on offense with three or four capable backs and a veteran offensive line.
D.J. Wonnum injury
Blame percentage: 10
The Gamecocks have been without their best player on defense since Wonnum’s ankle injury in the opener against Coastal Carolina. Having the defensive end, team captain and consummate leader back this week will limit double-teams on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and help keep blockers off linebackers.
Overall coaching
Blame percentage: 10
The Gamecocks within games look like they are properly prepared. But repeated failure and fundamental miscues fall back on development. That’s been Muschamp’s strength as a head coach (Florida and South Carolina) and defensive coordinator but this team needs to block, tackle and catch better.
Jake Bentley
Blame percentage: 10
Bentley as a junior has not improved as much as expected; he’s basically the same guy as last year. His adjusted QBR in 2017 was 65.1 and is 65.3 so far this season.
It’s just that senior Michael Scarnecchia showed in a 37-35 win over Missouri that South Carolina has another option.
Dropped passes
Blame percentage: 5
Too many in the losses at Kentucky and against Texas A&M.
Shouldn’t happen.
But to assume a few more caught passes would have won one or both of those games is assuming too much.
Special teams
Blame percentage: 5
Kicker Parker White has been great but South Carolina had a punt botched and foes have better punt return, kick return and punting averages.
Play-calling
Blame percentage: 3
Bryan McClendon is a rookie offensive coordinator but, with few exceptions, strategy hasn’t been the most prominent issue when plays don’t work.
“We’ve had some drops or bigger numbers would have been there but we’ve attacked the defense more than last year,” Bentley said.
With a much tougher schedule and run-game problems on both sides of the ball, more aggressiveness is a must.
