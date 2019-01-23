COLUMBIA — College-issue basketballs bounce in the craziest ways around these parts.
The same team left for dead after following up an exhibition game loss to Augusta (university not golf club) with early debacles against Stony Brook, Wofford and Wyoming — yeah, a group picked to finish 11th in the SEC’s preseason poll — is making the NCAA Tournament selection committee take extra notes.
That’s because an 80-77 victory over No. 16 Auburn on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena boosts South Carolina’s SEC record to 5-1.
Never mind the pedestrian 10-8 overall record.
“Those losses forced a bunch of first-year guys to understand reality,” USC coach Frank Martin said.
They blew double-digit leads in each half Tuesday night against their highest-ranked SEC foe so far this season.
It was Chris Silva’s career-high in points (32) and rebounds (14).
The Gamecocks of 2019 aren’t just good, they’re a good time for viewers.
South Carolina got here with a quick buy-in from freshman starters A.J. Lawson and Keshawn Bryant, senior Hassani Gravett’s improved backcourt play (and cooler hair) and good bench production.
Silva, a good player on Martin’s 2017 Final Four team, had been inconsistent this season (nine total points over the previous two games). But the 6-9 senior from Gabon flexed his NBA prospect status as Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl dug for answers on defense.
South Carolina’s January Madness surge means every remaining game has Big Dance implications, unless or until struggling SEC teams like Georgia and Texas A&M intervene.
The path to the NCAA Tournament?
Stay among the top five in the SEC, a conference likely to place seven or eight teams in the tournament.
That will make committee members sweat while balancing the Gamecocks’ awful non-conference start and a strong finish.
All while trying to adjust to the NCAA’s new NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool), introduced before the season as an improvement on the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) concept.
So what if the Gamecocks were 113th in the NET coming into the Auburn game?
“South Carolina can play their way in or out of the tournament,” Pearl insisted, pointing to quality losses to Michigan and Virginia. “Their non-conference is not going to keep them out of the field. It won’t.”
Bouncing back from LSU
You can tell a good team by its ability to bounce back after a tough loss, in this case an 89-67 stinker at first-place LSU on Saturday.
The Martin-coached approach to problem solving is pretty basic.
“We went back to practice and smashed heads and got back to business,” Gravett said.
Martin held a 2½-hour practice Sunday, another two-hour practice Monday.
“If we lost because we were tired,” Martin said, “I was OK with that.”
Down goes Auburn, 13-5 overall, 2-3 in the SEC.
Now comes the hardest part: A three-week stretch of six games, including two against No. 1 Tennessee and one at No. 8 Kentucky starting with Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge date at Oklahoma State.
Emerge from that in the SEC top five and Gamecock Nation will buy in.
Missing Minaya
A 6-5, 215-pound wildcard bit of intrigue is found inside the gently-used No. 10 jersey worn by sophomore Justin Minaya. The versatile small forward/combo guard has been out with a knee injury since the Gamecocks’ sixth game, a win over George Washington on Nov. 18.
He might start practicing next week, though would need a week or two to get ready for game action.
Or he might redshirt.
Martin this week said he will get input on the decision from Justin’s parents, Omar and Rachel Minaya (dad works for baseball’s New York Mets and has been general manager of the Mets and Montreal Expos).
Minus Minaya, Martin misses a good perimeter defender and improving ballhandler.
The injury also forced the Gamecocks to develop depth.
They will need every bit of over the next three weeks, a stretch likely to make or break a most unlikely NCAA Tournament contender.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.