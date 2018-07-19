Sapakoff: Saban's gutsy QB call impacts Clemson, Georgia, the world
ATLANTA — It’s something college football fans will tell grandchildren about.
“I remember back in ’18 when ‘ol Saban switched quarterbacks just in time to beat Georgia. In Georgia. In overtime. I think that was the sixth of his 10 national titles …”
It will influence decisions and second-guessing for years.
Distraught fans will stand atop bleacher seats and scream from Gainesville to Pullman.
“Hey coach, Saban did it and you should too!”
SEC Media Days this week is in Atlanta for the first time, at the College Football Hall of Fame, where Tua Tagovailoa’s crimson and white jersey is in a display case just down the street from his Mercedes-Benz Stadium coming out party.
Nick Saban, down 13-0 at halftime, benched Jalen Hurts, 25-2 with two national championship game appearances as a starter. He went with a true freshman lefty from Hawaii. Tagovailoa’s third touchdown pass was the game-winner in Alabama’s 26-23 victory over Georgia.
Prediction: Tua trends every time an established starter struggles in a big game slipping away from a team with a good backup quarterback.
That goes for Clemson, where star freshman Trevor Lawrence has closed fast on senior Kelly Bryant, 12-2 as a starter.
And Georgia, where freshman phenom Justin Fields is pushing sophomore Jake Fromm, 13-2 last season.
And anywhere else where there is real or perceived quarterback competition.
Alabama, for instance.
“I think the No. 1 thing that you will want to talk about,” Saban said upon introduction Wednesday, “is the quarterback controversy that you’d love to create, that you've already created, that you will continue to create. It is still to be determined.”
It is important to note that Saban almost didn’t get to ignite controversy. Hurts struggled in a 26-14 loss to Auburn and the Iron Bowl almost cost Alabama the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff. But Saban cemented the Tide resume with a last-minute lobbying effort blasting Ohio State’s 55-24 loss at Iowa.
“I would say that if we lost to a team in our conference that was not ranked by 30 points,” Saban argued, “we wouldn’t be in this conversation. You wouldn’t even be talking to me.”
Once in, Alabama turned anger into revenge against Clemson with a 24-6 Sugar Bowl victory over the team that edged the Tide in the previous national championship game.
The Hurts transfer question
Among the top story lines of the 2018 season are the quarterback competitions on the three teams most primed for College Football Playoff runs.
There isn’t much complaining at Clemson, Georgia or Alabama; more than one excellent quarterback is one of the best college football problems.
Clemson offensive co-coordinator Tony Elliott on Tuesday: “Competition brings out the best in everybody.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on Tuesday: “(Fields is) going to come in and compete very similar to the way Jake Fromm came in and competed with (Jacob) Eason. He’s coming in to compete and learn our system. He’s made the players around him better. He’s embraced the challenge of learning the offense, and he’s a very bright young man.”
Ah, just one catch …
Players only love you when they’re playing. Saban was asked if Hurts might transfer before the season opener against Louisville in Orlando.
“I have no idea,” he said. “I expect him to be there.”
Six new Alabama coaches
At Alabama, Saban has concerns outside the quarterback room. With the recent losses of Terrell Lewis (torn ACL) and VanDarius Cowan (kicked off the team), the Tide is unusually thin at linebacker.
Saban annually adjusts to the loss of key assistants but this time he has a pair of new coordinators, Michael Locksley on offense and Tosh Lupoi on defense.
The Tide has six new assistant coaches.
But Saban loves the “new energy and enthusiasm.”
A relatively soft schedule is backloaded with home games against Mississippi State and Auburn.
Alabama still has as much talent as any program.
And still has Nick Saban, not afraid to shove a quarterback with no college starts onto the sport’s biggest stage in a move sure to influence decisions for decades.
