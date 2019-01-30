COLUMBIA — Rick Barnes shed tears during his goodbye news conference at the University of Texas in late March 2015.
He wanted to stay and was fired, cast out as an old guy fighting uphill in a young man’s game.
But Barnes brightened up while answering the final question.
“Will I coach again?” he said. “Yeah, quicker than you probably think.”
No one picked up on the accompanying chuckle.
No one knew Barnes had accepted the Tennessee job the day before.
It’s funny now, with No. 1 Tennessee rolling along at 19-1 after a 92-70 SEC victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night at sold-out Colonial Life Arena. Barnes, a former Clemson head coach and still a part-time summer resident of DeBordieu Colony near Georgetown, has the Volunteers barreling toward March as a legitimate Final Four contender.
It’s one of the best stories of the college basketball season, Barnes as the face of overall SEC basketball improvement while living a Knoxville redemption tale.
Or just the same Rick Barnes, professor of physical play with a personal touch.
“I believe in the blueprint we’ve always used,” Barnes said. “You saw it at Clemson and we did the same thing at Texas. It goes back to people. It’s always about people.”
As bad as Tennessee has screwed up other basketball and football hires in recent years, former athletic director Dave Hart nailed this one.
Too old?
Sixty-four, and there’s so much more.
Perhaps Texas and Barnes needed changes of scenery, but it’s been a swell trade for the Hickory, N.C., native and Tennessee fans starved for good sports news.
In Austin, the criticism — despite Barnes making the NCAA Tournament 16 times in his 17 seasons at Texas — was that he didn’t do enough with elite talent such as Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge.
In Columbia, Barnes showed again what’s possible with a Tennessee team that lacks a single top 100-rated recruit.
They grind.
“I’ve been on the sideline for a while now,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “They’re a good basketball team. They’ve got depth, they’ve got strength, they’ve got shooting, they’ve got toughness, they play together. They’re hard to deal with.”
Kids and Clemson
Yes, it’s always about people with Barnes.
The two young kids from former high school sweethearts Rick and Candy Barnes’ Clemson years are all grown up now.
Nick is a missionary in the Middle East.
Carley has four kids of her own, two of them adopted from Uganda.
Barnes, on summer vacation, contributed hard labor and big bucks to the Tara Hall Home for Boys in Georgetown County.
As at Tennessee, he quickly bonded with a team of non-elite recruits at Clemson. The likes of Greg Buckner, Harold Jamison, Terrell McIntyre, Iker Iturbe, Tony Christie and Tom Wideman went to three NCAA Tournament appearances in Barnes’ four seasons in the ACC.
That included a school-best No. 2 ranking one week in January 1997 and a few verbal battles with the legendary Dean Smith. Barnes saved his one Clemson win over North Carolina for the big stage; a Buckner dunk beat the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament.
He took Texas to the 2003 Final Four.
Winning a share of the 2018 SEC regular-season title (with Auburn) apparently was just the start good things at Tennessee, which had three coaches in the five seasons before Barnes arrived. The top six scorers are back from last year, including reigning SEC player of the year Grant Williams, a junior forward who leads the conference in scoring.
Admiral Schofield, an elite wing talent, and Kyle Alexander, the inside enforcer, are the senior leaders.
“They bought in to the foundation of where we want to get the program,” Barnes said. “We’re still not there yet. Our main goal is to be the best team we can be and see where that leads us.”
Back to Columbia, perhaps.
March Madness at CLA?
Colonial Life Arena is an NCAA Tournament first-round host site. Conventional bracketology wisdom has Duke and either Tennessee or Virginia showing up as No. 1 seeds as part of the NCAA’s multiple pod lineup.
If that’s not convenient enough for Porter-Gaud senior Josiah James, Tennessee’s blue chip signee from the high school Class of 2019, Barnes has booked the Vols into the Charleston Classic for November 2020.
He can’t wait.
“Forget about Josiah as a player,” Barnes said, “he is a 10-star human being. That’s what I love about him. He’s a team guy and he’s a worker. He wants to be part of something.”
But let’s not get too crazy with a run of top signees.
A pattern has been established.
Doubt Rick Barnes.
Look at his recruiting rankings.
Check that birth date.
Pay the price.
