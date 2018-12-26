Sapakoff: 'Program defining' Oklahoma rout launched Clemson football as an elite program
DALLAS — It’s as ho-hum as a new Stetson hat and shiny Tony Lama boots accenting business wear along Elm Street in downtown Dallas. Clemson is a double-digit favorite going into Saturday’s Cotton Bowl, the smart pick to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.
Of course.
These are the Dabo Swinney winning-machine Tigers. Almost everyone expected Alabama-Clemson in August and an undefeated Notre Dame team isn’t changing that.
But four playoff appearances and a national title ago Clemson wasn’t such a December dandy. The Tigers were vulnerable going into a Dec. 29 Russell Athletic Bowl matchup with Oklahoma in Orlando.
Star quarterback Deshaun Watson was recovering from knee surgery after snapping a five-game losing streak to South Carolina with a torn ACL.
Guru play-caller Chad Morris had just bolted to become the head coach at SMU.
Oklahoma, though unranked going against No. 18 Clemson, was favored by 6½ points.
Clemson rolled to a 40-6 victory and launched itself as an elite program larger than any single coach or player.
“It was a program-defining kind of game,” said center Justin Falcinelli, a fifth-year player who was a redshirting freshman in 2014.
Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott made their debuts as offensive co-coordinators.
Former Clemson quarterback Brandon Streeter had just arrived from Richmond a few weeks earlier to serve as quarterbacks coach.
The very much maligned Cole Stoudt started at quarterback.
And was named offensive MVP.
“Look,” Elliott said during a meeting with players before the Tigers left campus for Orlando, “just because Chad Morris left, the offense didn’t leave. The offense is sitting in this room and it’s you guys. We have a new voice but it’s the same direction and it revolves around you guys.”
So what happens on the very first post-Morris, non-Deshaun snap?
Stoudt and Artavis Scott combine for a 65-yard touchdown pass.
The Sooners didn’t have a chance.
‘Built to last’
There were other critical games along this ACC dynasty road, no doubt:
The 24-22 home win over Notre Dame in a monsoon.
A second-half Orange Bowl rally to beat Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma, 37-17, in Clemson’s first playoff game.
The toe-to-toe battle with Alabama in Arizona, a 45-40 national championship game loss.
Surviving that 42-36 showdown with Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in 2016.
A 31-0 Fiesta Bowl rout of Ohio State in 2016, a gem overshadowed by the subsequent national title upset of Alabama.
And a 38-3 ACC Championship Game victory over Miami with Kelly Bryant excelling at quarterback. That solidified a “built to last” legacy Swinney says makes him most proud of the 2017 team.
All those wins were a little easier because of what happened in Orlando.
“Absolutely,” said fifth-year linebacker Kendall Joseph. “To get that win was huge, to get that momentum moving forward to the next season to reach the national championship game. Just seeing guys step up.”
Elliott and Scott and Streeter, all newbies, got the best of the accomplished Stoops Bros., head coach Bob Stoops and defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.
Dabo: ‘It’s so funny’
The Clemson defense more than did its part. NFL-bound linebacker Stephone Anthony was suspended for the first half after a roughing-the-passer penalty against South Carolina but sophomore Ben Boulware stepped in and scored on a 47-yard interception return in the first quarter.
Swinney loves it when new contributors come through.
“For whatever reason people are waiting for Clemson to go away,” said the head coach with a 114-30 record. “It’s all about a particular coach: ‘When this coach leaves they’re going to stink.’ Then it’s about a player: ‘When this player leaves …’ It’s so funny because we’ve had a bunch of coaches come and go and we’ve had a bunch of players come and go.”
Citing the trouble with transition, the experts picked the Big 12 Conference powerhouse to beat Clemson in 2014.
Many alterations later the Tigers will play a bigger game in Big 12 country on Saturday, at a famous stadium between the Fort Worth Stockyards and downtown Dallas.
They are expected to slip into a national championship game as easily as a nice pair of cowboy boots.
