Sapakoff: Parker White, rare among Gamecocks, used Clemson football game to get better
COLUMBIA — Not much has gone right for South Carolina over the last two seasons against Clemson, but Parker White’s 40-yard field goal attempt went right through the uprights.
Those were the Gamecocks’ first points in a 34-10 loss last November at Williams-Brice Stadium, part of a four-game rivalry losing streak. It was one of the longest field goals during White’s shaky first college football season.
Before that Clemson kick: White was just 12 of 23 on field goal tries. Not bad for a Wando High School graduate who tried out for football in 2017 after not playing as a South Carolina freshman. Not quite SEC-caliber.
Since the start of the Clemson game: 15 of 17, including a 44-yard field goal in his only Outback Bowl attempt.
Almost All-SEC caliber.
Upsetting the No. 2 Tigers at Death Valley on Saturday night (7 p.m. on ESPN) is a tall order for a 6-4 team.
But a South Carolina player performing above expectation in the rivalry game — nearly a novelty — makes White a more valuable asset this week.
If only the Gamecocks can get their kicker in position more often.
Or maybe next year, if enough teammates follow White’s year-round dedication to technique.
“I certainly didn’t make too many of those last year,” White said Tuesday of the 40-yard kick against Clemson. “It was a big confidence boost and ever since that kick I think I’ve been confident. And also with the work I put in during the offseason has been really beneficial.”
White hasn’t attempted as many field goals as some kickers, but among SEC players only Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship at 90 percent (18 of 20) and LSU’s Cole Tracy at 88 percent (22 of 25) have been more accurate than White (13 of 15, 86.7 percent).
White was 56 percent in 2017 (14 of 25), though head coach Will Muschamp apologized more than once for asking White for too many long kicks.
Slowly, steadily and partly thanks to a strong freshman finish, White has become a reliable weapon. His best day so far this season came during South Carolina’s 37-35 victory over Missouri on Oct. 6, 3-for-3 on field goals on a rainy day:
• 42 yards (season long) to give the Gamecocks a 24-23 lead
• 42 yards again for a 34-32 lead
• Game-winner from 33 yards with two seconds left
So now a guy who spent his freshman year at South Carolina as a clean-shaven, non-athlete student is a bearded 6-5, 200-pound football player a bit more popular with classmates.
Pushing Bentley’s buttons
White, quarterback Jake Bentley and junior wide receiver Bailey Hart, also a Wando High School grad, are roommates.
That’s fine with the quarterback, most of the time.
“We have fun together — me, him and Bailey,” Bentley said. “We just hang out all the time, whether it’s playing video games or going to get something to eat. A funny guy. Definitely likes to push my buttons all the time and get me mad and stuff. He thinks it’s funny.”
Campus life has changed since White donned jersey No. 43 and started making field goals in a large stadium with TV cameras rolling.
“It was really good my redshirt year that I was just a regular student,” White said. “I got to experience some of the things that most of my teammates don’t get to experience, as far as being in the student section and seeing a game and being on campus and having a lot more free time to experience different on-campus activities.”
As a football player?
“We usually wear our Gamecock gear around,” White said. “It’s interesting to see how people interact with you. You can see people maybe point at you. Hanging out with Jake is a lot worse. People just go (whisper voice) ‘It’s Jake Bentley.’”
Succop assist
White got a nice summer career-boost from Ryan Succop, the 32-year-old NFL veteran and former South Carolina kicker. The two worked out together for a few days in Nashville after Brad White, Parker’s father, contacted the Tennessee Titans to seek a meeting.
Succop, who set an NFL record by nailing 56 straight field goals from inside 50 yards from 2014-2017, was a big help both “mental and physical,” Parker White said.
White learned a new warmup routine from Succop, discussed stretching and talked about proper stepping.
The kickers have texted each other this season, with Succop offering congratulations after the Missouri win.
White plans to pick Succop’s brain this week.
“And he’s on my Fantasy team,” White said.
At the rate of improvement initiated last season against Clemson, maybe Parker White will land on Fantasy teams in a few years.
