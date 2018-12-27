Sapakoff: Notre Dame's Leo Albano, ex-Clemson fan, enjoys Cotton Bowl 'dream come true'
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Leo Albano gazed up from the field at the 72-foot tall scoreboard and took in the glitz that was Cotton Bowl Media Day. AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ tribute to sports entertainment excess, was adorned with Notre Dame and Clemson logos for Saturday’s game.
“This is definitely a dream come true,” the Notre Dame freshman wide receiver said Thursday.
That this isn’t Albano’s first trip to a College Football Playoff semifinal venue makes this one of the coolest, most unlikely stories of the bowl season. A three-sport standout at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island who has already made contributions to the Notre Dame scout team, Albano grew up wearing lots of orange as a Clemson fan.
With the postseason souvenirs to prove it.
The Albano family — including dad Leo, mom Wendy and younger sisters Emma, Olivia and Ava — drove the 585 miles from Mount Pleasant to Miami for the 2015 Orange Bowl.
And the 36 hours to Glendale, Arizona, for the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.
“We are a pretty road-trippin’ family,” said Wendy Albano, a Clemson graduate who was an active member of the Tigers’ Central Spirit squad in college. “The wins in both of those games made the rides back not so unbearable.”
Albano gets an all-expenses-paid trip to this playoff semifinal, complete with fancy hotel and bowl gifts.
And of all opponents …
“I was — used to be — a Clemson fan,” Albano said with a slight grin and almost a hushed tone. “That was the team I cheered for all my life. I guess my mom kind of brainwashed me. It was fun. But now I’m all Notre Dame all the time.”
All that orange stuff?
T-shirts, jackets, caps, sweatpants?
Gone.
“I gave it all to my sisters,” Albano said. “It’s not mine anymore.”
Albano, named The Post and Courier’s male high school Athlete of the Year as a junior in 2017, chose a preferred walk-on shot at Notre Dame over Ivy League and other scholarship offers.
“One of the first guys on the field before practice,” said junior Miles Boykin, Notre Dame’s leading receiver. “And one of the first guys in the locker room for pre-practice stuff.”
‘Rudy’ wasn’t as versatile
Oh, the versatility.
Albano is majoring in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Theology. The former Bishop England football/basketball/baseball player, a wide receiver at Notre Dame, has also pitched in at quarterback.
When the Fighting Irish needed someone to imitate Navy’s quarterbacks in practice this season, head coach Brian Kelly summoned one of South Carolina’s most productive four-year high school quarterbacks.
Kelly: “Leo, have you run the triple-option?”
Albano: “Yes, sir.”
Kelly: “You’re going to do it in practice this week.”
Albano: “Yes, sir.”
The Rudy Ruettiger story made it to Hollywood, but not every Notre Dame walk-on gets to play quarterback in practice.
“That felt more natural than any of the other weeks at practice,” the 6-2, 205-pound Albano said, “because I got to do what I did in high school.”
Obviously, the whole family is proud of young Leo, with a nod to Bishop England.
“I give BE so much credit — the coaches, the counselors, the (Advanced Placement) kids,” said the elder Leo Albano, a Chicago native who played rugby at Illinois. “BE let Leo play all those sports, be president of the Math Club, be in the National Honor Society and the Key Club and that stuff. They not only didn’t discourage him playing three sports, they encouraged that and encouraged him to stay active in his faith.”
‘It’s just so crazy’
Still, this week is hard on a mother who once led the Clemson football team down The Hill at Death Valley.
Or easy.
“When I saw the (Cotton Bowl) matchup I was like, ‘Oh, no!’” Wendy Albano said. “This is the first time I won’t be cheering for Clemson. But I won’t say I’m cheering against Clemson. I guess I won’t leave Dallas a loser, right?”
It’s almost that Albano family football routine: Leo, a physical therapist at Olympic Physical Therapy in Mount Pleasant, and Wendy, a Program Coordinator in the physical therapy assistant program at Trident Tech, take time out from their jobs; Emma, Olivia and Ava start packing.
Except for one thing.
“It’s just so crazy,” the elder Leo Albano said, “that Leo is going to be standing on the other sideline for a Clemson playoff game.”
Also new on this trip: The Albanos got free tickets via their son.
But some things remain the same.
Of course, the road-trippin’ Albanos are driving to Dallas.
