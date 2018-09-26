Sapakoff: No bad guy in Kelly Bryant transfer from Clemson, but bad for both parties
One Saturday years from now Kelly Bryant will be invited back to Clemson and honored along with other members of the 2017 ACC championship team. He will stand there with his wife and kids at midfield at Death Valley and when “… quarterback Kelly Bryant!” is introduced over the PA system, the cheers in the skies will bring tears to his eyes.
Regret will have set in way before this. But it will hit hardest when one of the kids asks Bryant to explain.
There is no bad guy in Bryant’s decision to transfer.
Clemson correctly tabbed Trevor Lawrence as its best chance to win another national title and a good player exercised his NCAA-given right to seek a better deal.
Is this a great country, or what?
But it’s bad for both parties.
Clemson loses half of its change-of-pace quarterback threat. Dabo Swinney suddenly lacks depth at the most important position in sports.
Bryant makes a misguided play when an unselfish approach would have been a better path to self-improvement. And he didn’t get the Clemson quarterback job because he waited his turn; he got it because he was the Tigers’ best quarterback.
Until Lawrence showed up.
A few Clemson scenarios pre-transfer announcement:
• Bryant gives Clemson some critical snaps all the way into the College Football Playoff national championship game.
• Lawrence gets hurt; Bryant is back in the starting role.
And post-transfer announcement:
• Clemson is just fine without a backup quarterback, reaching the national championship game.
• Clemson with its pastry schedule gets to the playoff but fails to advance, partly because the defensive coordinator at Alabama, Georgia or Ohio State doesn’t have to worry about preparing for or combating two very different quarterback styles.
• Lawrence gets hurt and Clemson misses out on the playoffs as the combination of redshirt freshman Chase Brice and a hastily built Wildcat scheme isn’t productive enough.
• Bryant has great success at his next school, improving his downfield throwing in time to impress an NFL scout or two. Or just has fun making new friends and playing in a less-pressurized environment.
You know, like Florida or Tennessee.
Or South Carolina if Jake Bentley turns pro early.
The Citadel, maybe?
Kelly Bryant’s resume
College athletes, surrounded by coaches who make millions and often dash for more cash, should use any leverage they can find to improve their own career goals.
It just doesn’t make much sense in this case.
Let’s say Bryant considers himself an NFL prospect (probably a reach). Which of these two paths look better on an NFL Combine resume that starts with a 16-2 record as a starter?
A. Benched for Trevor Lawrence, continued to play a key backup role, tutored Trevor whenever possible.
B. Quit, transferred to Another State U., showed ability to start when competition is weak enough.
Swinney did his best to navigate the new challenges of elite-level college football while playing fair with a veteran player.
Two good quarterbacks, these days, is one too many.
One snap this week against Syracuse would have cost Bryant his transfer option.
The recruiting beat goes on.
For now, Clemson’s long list of productive quarterbacks starts with Deshaun Watson and includes Steve Fuller, Homer Jordan, Rodney Williams, DeChane Cameron, Nealon Greene, Woodrow Dantzler, Charlie Whitehurst.
And Tajh Boyd, who defended Swinney’s Lawrence decision Wednesday but also came to Bryant’s defense.
“You may not agree with his verbage,” Boyd tweeted, “but if that’s what HE felt about the situation than that’s how he felt. No need to disbar him from Clemson because of a decision that he made. When it’s all said and done he has to be the one who looks in the mirror and live with it. Support him”
ACC title, sour grapes
Bryant also is on that list of top Clemson quarterbacks of yesteryear.
The man went 12-2 in his only full season as a starter, and won an ACC championship, something that should never be taken for granted at a school that went from 1991 to 2011 without one.
He just wasn’t Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence at a time when Clemson requires that kind of talent to win more than an ACC championship.
Or maybe Lawrence will falter, opening the door for Bryant …
Had he not ran out the door eating sour grapes.
Bending over backward, Swinney on Wednesday said he would have allowed Bryant to remain on the roster but not play again this season.
And if Bryant changed his mind and asked back on the team, Swinney would probably be good with that, too.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff