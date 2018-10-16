Sapakoff: NC State's Ryan Finley is the best QB Clemson will face, until Tua
CLEMSON — Brent Venables, Clemson’s ferociously nit-picky defensive coordinator, was asked Monday about his secondary.
“I think we’re improving,” he said. “Incrementally.”
Good timing, because if N.C. State isn’t the best team on Clemson’s regular-season schedule, the No. 16 Wolfpack (5-0) is close behind No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2).
But with a better quarterback.
N.C. State’s seasoned Ryan Finley is the most NFL-ready passer No. 3 Clemson (6-0) will face in the regular season. Or perhaps until they meet Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa in a College Football Playoff game.
And after the way Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond shredded the Tigers for 430 yards and three touchdowns, Clemson on Saturday at Death Valley will need those incremental gains made since holding on for a 28-26 win on Sept. 8.
Progress is good going into what stands as the ACC’s biggest game of the year. Execution — from the defense and Death Valley crowd — against the smart and talented Finley is a must, or the Tigers won’t get a chance to face Tagavailoa (or participate in the ACC Championship Game).
That fits the definition of a big game, as big as it gets for Clemson this season (see the ho-hum noon start at formerly formidable Florida State on Oct. 27).
The matchup within the matchup:
• Clemson, No. 3 in the nation in total offense. Rough and ready.
“The bigger the stakes,” Venables said, “the better our guys play.”
• Finley. A 6-4 graduate student from Paradise Valley, Ariz., with two masters degrees and a quick release. A Boise State transfer enjoying a sixth year of eligibility. He turns 24 in December.
Finley leads the ACC in passing yards (1,621) and completion percentage (69.5) with 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions from predominantly pro-style alignments.
“He’s just really good at what he does,” Venables said. “He’s accurate, poised. He’s tough, quick. He certainly takes what’s there but he’s very aggressive, very confident.”
For instance, Venables said, Finley will launch a seam pass down the middle of the field “when there’s not really a hole there.”
Finley and a big QBR drop
The Total QBR (ESPN’s quarterback rating formula) rankings for FBS quarterbacks on the Clemson schedule:
5. Ryan Finley, N.C. State, 84.8
31. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, 73.3
49. Eric Dungey, Syracuse, 65.4
54. Jake Bentley, South Carolina, 64.4
62. Daniel Jones, Duke, 61.9
63. Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 60.3
90. Anthony Brown, Boston College, 49.9
94. Deondre Francois, Florida State, 48.6
105. TaQuon Marshall, Georgia Tech, 44.4
109. Jawon Pass, Louisville, 42.1
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, by the way, is No. 25 at 74.9.
But it’s not just Finley’s prowess as a passer.
Ferrell’s formula
The N.C. State receivers are tall and productive: 33 catches for 6-3 Kelvin Harmon, 30 for 6-2 Jakobi Meyers and 20 for 6-3 Emeka Emezie.
Those are among the reasons N.C. State leads the nation in third-down conversion percentage (.609).
The formula for stopping this?
Longer third downs.
“First,” Clemson junior defensive end Clelin Ferrell said, “we’ve got to stop the run.”
That’s critical in aiding a secondary that has made strides since a long night in College Station five games ago.
But more incremental improvement is likely necessary Saturday to stay on The Road to Tua.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff