Sapakoff: Minus Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 'took a major step forward'
CLEMSON — Christian Wilkins and Kelly Bryant have been friends since they came to Clemson as freshmen for the 2015 football season. They enjoyed three College Football Playoff years and a national championship. But when Bryant quit the team Tuesday after head coach Dabo Swinney named freshman Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback, Wilkins did what team leaders do.
The senior defensive tackle set an early alarm for Wednesday morning.
He took Lawrence to breakfast.
“On his own,” Swinney said. “I didn’t know about it. That’s the type of leadership we’ve got. It’s inspiring.”
Wilkins and other veterans steered No. 3-ranked Clemson through an emotional week that finally ended Saturday with a zany, come-from-behind 27-23 ACC victory over Syracuse before a spent crowd of 80,122 at Death Valley.
Oddsmakers favored Clemson by 24 points.
But when the competitor in Lawrence tried to get an extra inch along the Syracuse sideline late in the second quarter, it looked as if it might have cost Clemson all the miles between the The Smokin’ Pig barbecue restaurant near campus and Santa Clara.
“At the end of the day it’s all about how you respond,” Swinney said. “I’ve never been so proud of a team.”
Clemson in a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives went from just another former playoff contender to a team Swinney insists will benefit from the adversity. With new No. 2 quarterback Chase Brice on the winning end of a nick-of-time, 94-yard drive, he might be right.
“I have no doubt,” Swinney said, “that this team took a major step forward.”
Clemson’s Plan A entering the season: Ride a great defense and a very good team led by either Bryant or Lawrence or both all the way to the national championship game in California.
Reevaluated realistic goals after Bryant’s decision to transfer this week and Lawrence’s injury (concussion) as Syracuse was pulling away: An ACC title, possibly.
Clemson was down to Brice, a redshirt freshman struggling to complete passes.
Down 23-13 as the fourth quarter started.
“Human nature is to think, ‘Oh, my gosh, how did we get in this situation and what’s going to happen if we don’t get it done?’” offensive co-coordinator Jeff Scott said. “Our guys had plenty of opportunities to quit. They just kept believing.”
The Tigers’ solution was imposing will on both sides of the line. They did so with creativity.
Danny Ford-type game
What does it say about a veteran offensive line that blasted enough holes to allow for 293 yards rushing — 203 of them for sophomore Travis Etienne?
And a defensive line that held Syracuse to 61 yards rushing and three third-down conversions?
“It says a lot,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “If you’re going to have one of those special years, you have to have those defining moments. I’m not sure yet if this was one of those but that’s how you grow.”
The offensive line had to audible a bit when right tackle Tremayne Anchrum went out early with a sore ankle he hurt in practice; Sean Pollard switched from right guard to right tackle and others pitched in.
Swinney loved the grind-it-out attack that required Brice to throw for only 83 yards in the second half.
Somewhere, he said, his former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings and former Clemson head coach Danny Ford, were toasting “an old-school way of winning the game.”
‘Fans don’t need to worry’
They probably liked the hard-nosed defense, too.
Venables was fighting with a thin secondary than got thinner when cornerback Trayvon Mullen went out with an ankle injury. But he effectively mixed and matched personnel against Syracuse head coach Dino Babers’ somewhat conservative play-calling.
Highlight: Plugging star freshman defensive lineman Xavier Thomas into a front four that includes projected early-round 2019 NFL draft picks Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant.
Thomas sacked Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey to help ruin the last-gasp Orange possession.
“The fans don’t need to worry about this locker room,” Swinney said.
The Clemson response Saturday was dramatic, bonding, just in time.
Whether it holds up as “defining” or not, it revealed a team that for the long haul is more than any one player.
Or, in a pinch, any two quarterbacks.
