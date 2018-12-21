Sapakoff: Message to Notre Dame from maligned Clemson football secondary is 'Just try us'
CLEMSON — Beware of prospects labeled suspect. They get mad and motivated and if they are able to channel that anger into production it’s a beautifully dangerous formula for success.
Meet the members of the Clemson secondary. These are good players poked with a sharp stick.
The No. 2 Tigers’ weakness going into College Football Playoff clash with No. 3 Notre Dame on Dec. 29 at the Cotton Bowl?
Not a trick question: It’s the position group most responsible for Jake Bentley’s 510 passing yards in Clemson’s 56-35 victory over South Carolina in the regular-season finale on Nov. 24.
The same guys torched for 430 yards in a 28-26 win at Texas A&M on Sept. 8.
Indignation is the most popular Christmas sweater around Clemson practices these days.
“Honestly, we only had two games where the secondary didn’t play to our standard,” junior cornerback Trayvon Mullen said. “If people are saying the Clemson secondary is a weakness that’s a challenge.”
K’Von Wallace can’t wait to take the field at Jerry World.
“Whatever they throw at us, we’re going to be prepared,” the junior safety said. “As a secondary, we’re confident because we’ve worked hard. So whoever is saying this secondary is the weakness of the defense, just try us. Throw the ball as much as possible so we can make plays.”
Junior safety Tanner Muse: “We’re ready to showcase our skills on the biggest stage of them all.”
But the recent Gamecock bombardment is not some myth. It happened.
Bentley really did throw five touchdown passes.
Defensive coordinator Brent Venables repeated words such as “embarrassed” and “disgusted” after the game.
Never mind that Clemson gave up only eight yards passing to pathetic Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game, or that the Tigers rank 18th nationally in pass defense. This secondary ultimately gets judged not just by what happens against Notre Dame’s Ian Book but by how it holds up against Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray in a national championship bout.
Big-picture analysis
Cue the Tanner Muse big-picture analysis.
“People are going to make their own story from the bad,” the junior safety said. “And that’s OK; they have their opinion. But if you take the whole season, there’s a lot to learn from our secondary.”
Muse went down the list.
Syracuse, a 27-23 win Sept. 29: “They had this huge passing attack. They were going to get outside and throw it all over the yard. And we showed what we could do.”
N.C. State, a 41-7 win Oct. 20: “(Quarterback) Ryan Finley was a top-tier guy and their receiving corps was one of the best in the nation and we showcased how good we were.”
Duke, a 35-6 win Nov. 17: “Daniel Jones, one of the top two quarterbacks in the nation.”
They fixed problems exposed at Texas A&M and have fixed them again since the South Carolina game, the players insist.
“We know we have to get better,” Wallace said, “and that’s all we’ve been working towards.”
Renfrow weighs in
Muse pointed out that Clemson had three secondary players named to All-ACC teams: Mullen on the second team, Muse and cornerback A.J. Terrell on the third team.
If Mullen comes back next year, Clemson will have the starting secondary return intact. He is waiting on his NFL evaluation draft grade and says it has to be top two rounds for him to leave early.
As it is, Wallace thinks the Tigers “have four NFL guys in the back end.”
Clemson’s most experienced wide receiver agrees.
Hunter Renfrow laughed when told the secondary gets the “Clemson weak link” label from most analysts breaking down Cotton Bowl matchups.
“I hope they keep thinking that,” Renfrow said. “If you judge our offense by two games than we’re one of the worst in the country. I can just tell you, by who I’ve played against in the past, that I’ve had more trouble getting open against our guys in practice this year than I’ve had in any other year in practice or against a team we’ve played.
“I have no doubt they’re going to play well.”
It’s a Texas-sized chip on those shoulders, ideally timed for the Cotton Bowl, which is preparation for Santa Clara and the biggest playoff test of them all.
