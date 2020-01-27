Kobe Bryant’s first basketball trip to the Carolinas is the stuff of legend. If all the fans who claim to have been there were actually present in December of 1995 when Kobe’s Lower Merion High School team came from Philadelphia to the Beach Ball Classic, the Myrtle Beach Convention Center must have a capacity of a million or so.

Records show there were merely 6,000 on hand daily to see Kobe participate in a tournament also featuring future NBA stars Jermaine O’Neal from Columbia and Mike Bibby from Phoenix.

Kobe scored 117 points in three games.

He tied for first place in the slam dunk contest.

That solidified his status as a teen phenom capable of NBA stardom straight out of high school.

Kobe’s next appearance in the Carolinas was on paper only. The original Charlotte Hornets made Bryant the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft before trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers the same night for veteran center Vlade Divac.

The worst trade in NBA history worked out for Kobe, as reflected in the shock as news spread Sunday of his death in a helicopter crash. Kobe from the big L.A. stage established himself not just as one of the three greatest basketball players ever, but a global brand that transcends sports.

In life his game was a poetic flow of dance moves that made for a beautiful contrast to Michael Jordan’s hard-edge relentlessness and Lebron James’ signature blend of raw power and timely touch.

In death nothing else in sports history compares to the magnitude of this tragic jolt.

Roberto Clemente died in a plane crash while heroically trying to rush supplies to earthquake victims a few months after finishing the 1972 baseball season with exactly 3,000 hits. He wasn’t quite Kobe.

The great Dale Earnhardt crashed into a wall at Daytona in 2001. NASCAR isn’t nearly basketball.

That Kobe died with his 13-year-old daughter and others in a tragedy on the way to a travel team game strikes a chord with families all over America.

That adds to the number of people who say they knew Kobe would be great despite doubts among NBA talent evaluators, or who say they were in Myrtle Beach.

And what if the Hornets hadn’t caved in to pressure from Team Kobe to make a deal and stuck with their 17-year-old draft pick?

The Hornets would have won a few NBA championships.

The NBA would have been huge in both Carolinas instead of an afterthought.

Every other Carolinas resident from 12 to 55 would own a teal Kobe jersey.

Fans from Mount Airy to Hilton Head would be able to recite those 12 teams that passed on Kobe in the 1996 draft.

About that 1996 NBA draft

Kobe’s hometown Philadelphia 76ers picked first (Allen Iverson) and it got worse from there. The likes of Todd Fuller, Samaki Walker and Vitaly Potapenko were selected ahead of a man who wound up with five NBA championship rings, two Olympic gold medals and 33,643 points (only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and James have scored more). Kobe’s final tweet was a congratulatory message to James on Saturday night.

By the time Kobe and the Lakers arrived in Charlotte on Nov. 6, 1996, for the fourth game of his rookie season, it was clear that everyone but Lakers General Manager Jerry West had made a monumental draft night mistake.

Kobe had a modest career-high: 5 points.

The Hornets won, 88-78.

But there was enthusiasm all around the visitors’ locker room.

“Kobe’s better than I thought he’d be,” new Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal said. “When he gets his chance to shine, people will see how good he is. But I already know how good he is.”

Nearby, forward Elden Campbell, a former Clemson star, chimed in.

“Everyone is settling into their roles,” he said. “Everybody gets along. It’s a fun bunch of guys. It's early, but you have to feel good about this team.”

The helicopter ride

Meanwhile, Divac went scoreless in 17 minutes that night in a Hornets starting lineup that also included Dell Curry, father of current NBA players Stephen Curry and Seth Curry.

Divac later became an NBA general manager and has done lots of charity work. He also makes a brief cameo in the Michael Jordan/Bugs Bunny/Bill Murray classic film “Space Jam,” but such hilarious material doesn’t make up for trading Kobe or not getting more in return.

There is no glossing over the 2003 sexual assault allegation against Kobe in which criminal charges were dropped but involved settlement of a civil suit.

He seemed to have learned a lot from that experience, perhaps combined with having four daughters.

He remained married to the same woman for almost 19 years.

He championed women’s sports, particularly basketball.

His philanthropic work includes after-school programs in the U.S. and health causes in China.

If some of that stuff was about promoting his own business interests he did a tremendous job. Just always remember that most of the successful gestures were impressively substantive, from slam dunks in Myrtle Beach to offering a helicopter ride to other busy people eager to enjoy the wonderful parent-child bonding experience of youth sports.

