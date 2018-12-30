Sapakoff: Key to Clemson beating Alabama? Protect Trevor Lawrence on passes and runs
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Trevor Lawrence wears No. 16 as a tribute to Peyton Manning, the college quarterback he liked as a kid. The heralded number also fits nicely into a big game in the San Francisco Bay Area, where Joe Montana made the 49ers supremely relevant before Manning enrolled at Tennessee.
But it’s the oft-repeated words of another Northern California NFL icon that beg Clemson heed going into a College Football Playoff national championship game matchup with Alabama on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara.
“We say, and we believe,” the late Oakland Raiders owner (and former Citadel assistant coach) Al Davis said. “The other team’s quarterback must go down. And he must go down hard.”
The notion is fairly universal, though not as eloquently stated, among college defensive coordinators.
But the Golden Gate key for Clemson is protecting the golden arm.
Lawrence, the fab freshman, took more hits than usual but thrived in a 30-3 Cotton Bowl victory over Notre Dame on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. He probably can’t take that much punishment in the pocket or on the run and beat an Alabama defense that’s much better than the Irish at inflicting damage.
Blocking Alabama and convincing Lawrence to tread carefully beyond the line of scrimmage seem like great points of practice emphasis right about now.
Upright, the 6-6 Lawrence has arrived as a big-game difference-making quarterback the likes of which Clemson has seen just once before (all hail Deshaun Watson). He is more than capable of finding receivers Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins, Amari Rogers, Hunter Renfrow and others on the way to a California upset.
It might not even be that close.
“He’s gotten better and better all year long,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after Lawrence lit up Notre Dame for 327 passing yards and three touchdowns.
That’s 27 touchdown passes and four interceptions for the season, if you’re scoring at home. The completion percentage is now up to 65.5 percent.
Not bad, considering Lawrence just made his 10th college start.
The 48-second drill
This guy is so calm under that orange helmet and orange head band, he almost looks bored.
First down at the Clemson 15 late in the second quarter at the Cotton Bowl: Ho-hum, the pride of Cartersville, Ga., dug out with a short pass to Ross, a 1-yard run on third-and-1, a 16-yard strike to Renfrow, an 11-yard dash …
Finally, a sweet 42-yard strike to Ross; 16-3 Clemson.
Followed by a dazzling 48-second drill covering 80 yards, capped by Higgins’ 19-yard tip drill in the end zone.
Someone asked Lawrence if he was looking to score twice in that decisive 4:56 stretch.
“Just wanting to score every time we get the ball,” he said. “Wasn’t really thinking about the next drive at that point.”
Lawrence accepted his Cotton Bowl winner’s ballcap on the field after the game as if it was just another cup of water. He went on with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt late Saturday with no trace of national championship awe.
He ended the interview with his usual “God bless.”
Tigers vs. Tua, too
Next on the agenda should be baseball practice.
Lawrence was knocked out of his first start, Clemson’s 27-23 comeback win over Syracuse, when he didn’t get down in time on a run near the sideline. He took a hard shot against Notre Dame when sandwiched on a run in the second quarter.
Sliding is such a wonderful skill, even better for a man who looks the part of an eventual No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.
Notre Dame also sacked Lawrence three times.
That’s relatively alarming, considering Clemson entered the game with only 14 sacks allowed all season.
Sure. Rules allow the Tigers to pressure Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, too. Clemson leads the nation in sacks with 52.
But Alabama has 45 sacks, which means the Tigers must limit Lawrence going down and going down hard against the likes of Tide standouts Quinnen Williams, Isaiah Buggs, Dylan Moses and Mack Wilson.
Do that and No. 16 will celebrate Joe Montana-style.
