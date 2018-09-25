Sapakoff: Kentucky football skid stops or Gamecocks owe fans bourbon
COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp, typically prepared for all things football, was ready in May when a South Carolina fan spoke up during the Q and A portion of the “Spurs Up” tour stop in Aiken.
“If we lose to (Kentucky) again this year, will you pick up my bourbon tab?” the guy wanted to know.
“No,” Muschamp said with a giggle, “It looks like you drink a lot.”
Again on Tuesday, Muschamp was ready for questions about the Gamecocks’ inexplicable four-game losing streak to Kentucky. Players emerged from a Tuesday morning team meeting repeating the standard line after Muschamp briefly discussed the skid as it relates to Saturday night’s game in Lexington pitting South Carolina (2-1) against No. 17 Kentucky (4-0).
“Like coach said, ‘It’s 2018 Kentucky against 2018 South Carolina,’” junior center Donnell Stanley said.
But this nonsense has to cease.
Losing football games to South Carolina was once what Kentucky fans expected while waiting for that first basketball practice.
Now beating the Gamecocks is just another mint julep.
Four straight losses, all to inferior Kentucky teams.
A fifth straight loss and South Carolina fans who make the trip to Lexington deserve more than a few glasses of a finely aged beverage at Bluegrass Tavern.
South Carolina — the school, the Gamecock Club, the “Suffering Gamecock Fans” GoFundMe.com campaign — should fork over for …
• The deluxe Fort Knox tour
• A horse breeding seminar
• A guided hike at Big Bone Lick State Park
• A consultation with John Calipari’s tailor
• Admission to the National Quilt Museum in Paducah
• A zipline ride at Mammoth Cave Adventures in Cave City
• Bourbon distillery hopping
Gamecocks pushed around
It’s not completely Muschamp’s fault; the 2014 and 2015 debacles came under Steve Spurrier.
But this recent unpleasantness comes after South Carolina’s dominance of Kentucky seemed like an established thing. The Gamecocks won 13 of 14 against the Wildcats from 2000 to 2013, losing only in 2010 just a week after South Carolina’s epic upset of No. 1 Alabama.
“Kentucky has a heck of a punter, I know that,” Spurrier said after the Gamecocks’ 54-3 rout in 2011.
Who’s laughing in this series this week?
It’s nice that Muschamp’s marching orders about forgetting the past took hold with the Gamecocks. Asked Tuesday about what he remembered about last year’s game against Kentucky, junior linebacker T.J. Brunson was brief.
“We lost,” he said.
Yet others remember how Kentucky’s 23-13 victory in that third game of 2017 started out so well when Deebo Samuel returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
Samuel and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams suffered season-ending injuries in that game.
Most alarming, Kentucky outrushed South Carolina 184 yards to 54. Benny Snell Jr. is a terrific ballcarrier; they officially launched his Heisman Trophy campaign this week.
But no way should a Gamecock team get pushed around on both sides of the line of scrimmage like that.
At home. At Kroger Stadium in Lexington. On an ice rink.
See Muschamp bristle.
He knows the best way to fix a problem like this is hard work.
“You need to create yourself an edge,” Muschamp said, “and your edge ought to be your preparation.”
USC perception
Some losing streaks are understandable.
Georgia.
Florida.
Clemson.
Even this week, with Kentucky undefeated and ranked and coming off a 28-7 win over formerly No. 14 Mississippi State, Las Vegas considered South Carolina the better team. The Gamecocks opened as a slight favorite before the betting public pushed the line in Kentucky’s favor.
South Carolina during its four-game losing streak was an underdog just once, by two points in 2016 when freshman Brandon McIlwain temporarily was the Gamecocks’ quarterback and Kentucky won, 17-10, in Lexington.
It should be noted that South Carolina, that Kentucky loss and all, still finished ahead of Mark Stoops' Wildcats in the SEC East standings (5-3 and 4-4, respectively). It might happen again this year, too.
Better, however, to get ahead early, force running quarterback Terry Wilson (two touchdown passes and four interceptions) to pass and keep Snell from big gains out of conventional and Wildcat formations.
“Gap integrity” was what South Carolina starters on defense were talking about Tuesday.
They were not talking about The Streak.
What streak?
Deebo Samuel and Bryson Allen-Williams are back. The offense looked sharp at Vanderbilt last week. Surely, the Gamecocks will tackle and catch better than in a 41-17 loss to Georgia on Sept. 8.
The 2018 South Carolina team should beat — must beat — the 2018 Kentucky team, clearing a hurdle for the program and keeping fans from asking annoying questions about bourbon.
