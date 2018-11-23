Sapakoff: How many Gamecocks could start for Clemson: 2016? 2017? 2018?
There are many aspects to college football progress. Roster depth and recruiting gains come to mind. But within South Carolina’s rivalry with Clemson, the Gamecocks have failed to close the talent gap over Will Muschamp’s three seasons in Columbia.
It’s not so much what South Carolina is doing wrong; Muschamp this season will become the first Gamecock head coach to start with three bowl trips.
But Clemson, 37-3 with a national championship over the last three years, is on a roll unprecedented in the Palmetto State.
How many Gamecocks would start for Clemson?
Five this season.
It would have been eight in 2017.
Five in 2016.
That includes a kicker and punter counted for South Carolina each year.
Zack Bailey, a Gamecock senior from Summerville, made it all three seasons and at two different positions.
The attached lists are based on rivalry game starting lineups or the most prominent players at their respective positions (not counting players out with injuries). Of course, both teams have various looks on offense and defense but a basic 4-3 defense and three-receiver sets are mostly used for this comparison.
A place-kicker and punter are added for a total of 24 players.
Year by year:
2016
Final records: Clemson 14-1, South Carolina 6-7
Game result, site: Clemson won 56-7 at Clemson
Clemson starters: 19
South Carolina starters: 5 (left guard Zack Bailey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end Hayden Hurst, kicker Elliott Fry, punter Sean Kelly).
Summary: This is Clemson’s national title team and a South Carolina team coming off a 3-9 finish so dominance is expected. … South Carolina defensive backs Chris Lammons and D.J. Smith were tough to leave off, as was Clemson freshman receiver Hunter Renfrow.
2017
Final records: Clemson 12-2, South Carolina 9-4
Game result, site: Clemson won 34-10 at Columbia
Clemson starters: 16
South Carolina starters: 8 (right tackle Zack Bailey, tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, linebacker Skai Moore, cornerback D.J. Smith, safety Chris Lammons, kicker Parker White, punter Joseph Charlton).
Summary: Deebo Samuel, the Gamecocks star receiver, was out injured. … Toughest calls: D.J. Smith over rising Clemson star Trayvon Mullen at cornerback, South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards (64 catches) over Ray-Ray McCloud (49 catches) at wide receiver. … Newcomer Parker White (Wando High School) wasn’t a dazzling kicker for the Gamecocks but Clemson starter Greg Huegel was injured.
2018
Records: Clemson 11-0, South Carolina 6-4
Game, site: Saturday night, Clemson
Clemson starters: 19
South Carolina starters: 5 (left guard Zack Bailey, right guard Sadarius Hutcherson, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, kicker Parker White, punter Joseph Charlton).
Summary: Most teams in the country wouldn’t be able to wedge a starter into Clemson’s Power Rangers defensive line. Indicative of Gamecock tackling woes — and Tiger depth — South Carolina cannot crack into a Clemson back seven significantly reshaped in the last year. … Amari Rogers as a fourth receiver is more valuable than any tight end, H-back, fullback or receiver South Carolina might put on the field. … This time White’s kicking consistency edges a solid Huegel.
