CLEMSON — When the going gets tough, the tough start substituting early.
No. 3 Clemson had the front-line edge while running away from No. 16 N.C. State on Saturday in the littlest big football game in recent ACC history, a 41-7 victory at Death Valley.
But depth was the big difference.
Too many talented Tigers for the ACC’s second-highest ranked team.
Clemson (7-0) benefited from rest given to starters in previous wins over teams likely to battle for the ACC slot in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
The Tigers used 54 players Saturday.
In the first quarter.
Because, with Dabo Swinney’s deepest team, they can.
The notion that Clemson suffers from a soft ACC schedule apparently is false; Swinney and his staff have artfully responded.
They mix capable reserves into a formula that wins lopsided games and saves energy for closer battles and/or a hard College Football Playoff road everyone in a program with three straight playoff appearances fully expects.
Among the 85 players used against N.C. State, 12 caught passes.
Another 23 got in on at least one tackle.
Against a previously undefeated team, Clemson went three-deep in some cases along the offensive line.
“It’s nice to have guys you can sub in and out and still have them play really well,” said quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was sacked twice Saturday and otherwise never hurried. “I only got hit one or two times, so they played really well.”
Clemson offensive co-coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott study defenses, looking to see how many backups might play against the Tigers’ deep receiver group.
Many teams don’t use more than their starting cornerbacks. Others have only one regular backup.
“Our mentality,” Scott said, “is if we can come with 28 guys (on offense) playing throughout the game, it’s like a 10-round boxing match where we’re changing our boxer every round but our opponent has been in there 10 straight rounds. And our guy is a little stronger for that knockout punch.”
‘Not a lot of drop-off’
We have seen this before with Clemson.
Alabama players got tired on that last drive of the Tigers’ national championship game victory in Tampa.
But Swinney said Saturday he has never had as much trust in second-team — and third-team — players.
“That’s one of our assets this year,” Swinney said. “We’re a very deep team. We’ve got a lot of guys that deserve to play. We’ve got a lot of guys that are functional players.
“There’s not a lot of drop-off in certain areas. That was part of the first half of our season, developing the depth we have.”
Clemson in its last two road games, a 49-21 win at Georgia Tech on Sept. 22 and a 63-3 win at Wake Forest on Oct. 6, used all 72 players that traveled.
Quality depth means Clelin Ferrell, one of Clemson’s likely 2019 first-round NFL draft picks, can play just 39 snaps at Georgia Tech and 29 at Wake Forest. He got 66 and 61 snaps in tighter games against Texas A&M and Syracuse, respectively.
Much nutty football can happen between now and the end of the regular season. But Clemson theoretically will have more opportunities to stretch the roster.
Using Saturday’s USA Today Sagarin computer formula, these are projected point spreads for Clemson’s upcoming games, not including the ACC Championship Game:
At Florida State (Oct. 27) — 19
Louisville (Nov. 3) — 33
At Boston College (Nov. 10) — 15
Duke (Nov. 17) — 17
South Carolina (Nov. 24) — 20
On to Florida State
Many teams wear down in late October and November.
Clemson, as long as Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne stay healthy, will compile advantages.
Though a first-year NCAA rule allows players to appear in four games without losing a redshirt season, the fresh help most coaches will call on probably won’t match up well with Clemson’s more experienced reserves.
“We’ve been playing a lot of guys even when the games weren’t necessarily lopsided,” Elliott said. “It increases the intensity and the focus in practice.”
It is also easier to teach players from success or mistakes on game film than practice film.
Unusually weak ACC this year?
Soft path?
Sure and yes. Relatively speaking.
But Florida State is up next and it’s a great day in Tallahassee for Clemson if 72 guys help deliver a knockout punch.
