So much has happened in Major League Baseball since that sport-shaking April 8, 1974 night that Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record.

George Steinbrenner and new ballparks, $100 million contracts and Dominican dominance. The Atlanta Braves won 14 straight division titles. The Red Sox and Cubs finally celebrated.

Henry Louis Aaron, on paper, moved into second-place in two of the most prominent spots in baseball lore:

• Bulked up Barry Bonds, the Steroid Era star, slipped past Aaron’s home run mark in 2007

• That was three years after someone named David Aardsma replaced Aaron as the first name on the Baseball Encyclopedia and baseballreference.com list of all-time participants. Now baseball’s 19,902-player history starts like this: David Aardsma, Hank Aaron, Tommie Aaron (Hank’s late younger brother), Don Aase …

Still, Hank Aaron, who died Friday at 86, is at once the best baseball player who ever lived and most underrated.

Bonds cheated. Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays didn’t match Aaron statistically.

No other baseball player except Jackie Robinson can match Aaron’s sociological impact on the South, on and off the diamond.

“What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia,” legendary Los Angeles Dodgers radio play-by-play announcer Vin Scully said as Aaron celebrated with Braves teammates just after hitting No. 715 off Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in Atlanta. “What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol.”

When the Braves moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966, Aaron was their superstar figuratively in the front seat of an integrated bus. There were no Black football players in the SEC. The ACC had just started adding a few Black athletes.

Aaron endured taunts and threats in those early years in Atlanta.

The hate mail got really bad as he approached Ruth’s record.

The ideal personality at a crucial time in the perfect Major League city never backed down. Aaron, a native of Mobile, Ala., spoke out against racism before Bear Bryant integrated Alabama football. He did so without drawing much attention to himself.

Aaron was the face of the South’s primary sports franchise while fellow Atlantan Martin Luther King was trying to change the world.

President George W. Bush awarded Aaron the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund awarded him the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

He inspired people with class, dignity and as a clubhouse mentor.

Long night in Columbia

There is no minimizing Robinson’s first steps or the stands made by another great athlete of that time, Muhammad Ali. Just know that Aaron was in the arena much longer than either of those guys, taking the heat at home and on the road while producing mega-numbers.

He did so with almost boring consistency.

Aaron is second in home runs (Bonds has seven more at 762) but led the National League in home runs only four times.

He is No. 1 in total bases (6,856) and runs batted in (2,297). But won only one National League Most Valuable Player Award (1957).

The Milwaukee brass knew what it had in a 19-year-old prospect playing second base for the Jacksonville Braves in 1953. As one of the first Black players in the eight-team Class A South Atlantic League, Aaron made trips to Charleston and Columbia and made an impression: 12 of the 16 journalists covering the SAL that year voted for him as league MVP.

Aaron recalled during a sponsored 2013 visit to Columbia that he went 4-for-4 in his final 1953 game against the Columbia Reds, including a home run and a triple.

But what Aaron remembered most, he told WIS-TV’s Rick Henry, was what happened after he stole second base.

“The second baseman — and I was a young kid at the time — told me, ‘Take your foot off the base for a little while,’” Aaron said during his appearance at a Columbia Blowfish summer league game. “I lifted my foot off, and he tagged me out.’”

The Jacksonville manager, Aaron said, kept him on the field in Columbia until after midnight practicing slides.

Aaron in Charleston

Aaron in front-office roles with the Braves visited Charleston in the late 1970s and early 1980s to check up on minor league players. He made a few more appearances after that.

The last trip was in 1998, the season Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa battled each other in a muscle-bound home run derby.

“I think Mark McGwire's quest for the season home run record is great for baseball,” Aaron told The Post and Courier at Riley Park. “So if people are interested and paying attention, it can only be good for the game.”

It was later, when the Steroids Era got a thick coat of shame, that Aaron took aim at Bonds and other performance-enhancing drug users saying they should have asterisks linked to their career statistics.

One thing Aaron said in Charleston in 1998 still applies.

“(Players) need to learn that they are not as big as they think they are,” he said. “That the game of baseball is bigger than they are.”

With all due respect to Bonds, Hank Aaron is still the home run king.

And David Aardsma isn’t the best player in baseball history.

