Sapakoff: Gamecocks' Will Muschamp vs. five SEC coaches with less tenure
COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp made sure to mention it last week before an SEC road trip to Kentucky. Todd Ellis, the radio voice of the Gamecocks, repeated it a few times on a long Saturday night as South Carolina was losing to a formerly mocked program for the fifth year in a row.
“ … Mark Stoops is in his sixth season at Kentucky …”
Or
“And Coach Stoops has had six years to build this program …”
The obvious comparison was to Muschamp, in his third year as head coach at South Carolina.
Or …
Wait ‘til next year.
And two years after that.
Or how about this: Muschamp goes into Saturday’s home game against Missouri with a 17-13 record at South Carolina; all but three of those losses have come against coaches who were at their jobs longer than Muschamp and all three exceptions are Georgia’s Kirby Smart, hired the same year as Muschamp.
Asked on Tuesday about the general advantage of job site tenure, Muschamp explained.
“The more you’re there, the more the culture becomes who you are and what you want and certainly what you’ve recruited to and the depth that you have on your team,” he said. “All those kinds of things factor in.”
And here comes a strange, new kind of South Carolina schedule stretch for Muschamp.
Five straight SEC games against coaches who have not been at their jobs longer than Muschamp has been rebuilding the Gamecocks:
Saturday — Barry Odom, third year at Missouri
Oct. 13 — Jimbo Fisher, first year at Texas A&M
Oct. 27 — Jeremy Pruitt, first year at Tennessee
Nov. 3 — Matt Luke, second year at Ole Miss
Nov. 10 — Dan Mullen, first year at Florida
‘Good on good’ practices
A tenure edge doesn’t guarantee wins for Muschamp.
Fisher has more overall experience, including a national title won at Florida State.
Mullen went an impressive 69-46 at Mississippi State.
Muschamp didn’t get better with time at Florida, losing his job after four seasons.
But the next five games should beat going against dug-in cultures every Saturday as South Carolina (2-2) tries to bounce back from a 24-10 loss in Lexington.
It’s easy to see the positive steps the Gamecocks have made over the last three recruiting cycles. Now, as Muschamp said Tuesday, South Carolina can have “good on good” practices pitting a pair of solid No. 1 units against each other.
Not possible two seasons ago.
A 6-7 season in 2016 led to 9-4 in 2017, and similar expectations.
Kentucky, however, was the better team Saturday night, winning the game and setting a feisty tone the Gamecocks were drawn into.
Yes, both teams had 11 penalties. But Kentucky, second in the SEC in penalties received, likes to wrestle in the mud (the Wildcats are also second in the SEC in opponent penalties).
‘Whoa’ vs. ‘giddy-up’
Within one particular penalty are examples of Kentucky success and Gamecock hope.
Freshman cornerback Jaycee Horn was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second half after getting in the face of star Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. on a tackle Horn wasn’t involved in.
A pair of South Carolina defensive tackles went at Horn immediately, Javon Kinlaw (Goose Creek High School) pulling him away and Keir Thomas delivering a hard shove to Horn’s facemask.
“They know how we need to respond,” Muschamp said.
Muschamp pointed out South Carolina averaged only 4.9 penalties per game in 2017.
But he also likes Horn’s aggressiveness.
“Jaycee’s a freshman; he made a mistake,” Muschamp said. “You know what? At the end of the day he’s really excited about playing for South Carolina. And we step over the line sometimes. I would rather say ‘Whoa’ than ‘giddy-up.’ And with Jaycee Horn I have to say that a lot, which is an awesome thing to be able to say. I wish we had more (players like that), to be honest with you.
“Because the good players I’ve been around you had to say that a lot. A lot. You had to pull them back; you had to pull them off the field at times. You had to do it a bunch. It’s really fun.”
The trick is, acquiring enough “Whoa” guys and getting them to perform consistently well against a usually rocky SEC schedule while making strides each year.
That means taking advantage when the schedule includes a run of coaches who are behind in the culture establishment biz.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff