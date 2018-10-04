There was a long pregame wait for chili slaw dogs and double cheeseburgers a couple of Saturdays ago at The Varsity, Atlanta’s famed North Avenue greasy spoon a few blocks from the Georgia Tech campus.
The line included Clemson fans (and former linebacker Ben Boulware) who got to wash down their meals with a 49-21 ACC stomping of Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium, part of the No. 4-ranked Tigers’ 5-0 start.
But a junk-food diet doesn’t always digest well.
While South Carolina’s originally formidable schedule keeps getting tougher, Clemson’s slate is dangerously soft.
At least, it’s hard to toughen up on a list that, come December, might not include a regular-season opponent in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings.
At worst, this nightmare scenario for a top-shelf team that believes it must reach the national championship game in Santa Clara to call the season successful:
— Alabama or Georgia gets to College Football Playoff selection day undefeated
— So does Ohio State
— And Oklahoma or West Virginia
— Notre Dame, too
— And Alabama, Georgia or LSU has only one loss
Clemson’s cushy path is a likely loser in that strength-of-schedule clash, even if the Tigers are undefeated with an ACC Championship Game victory over Miami or Virginia Tech.
But even if the Tigers squeeze into their fourth straight playoff, at some point, a real challenge or two might be beneficial. Clemson got at least one demanding regular-season test in each of its previous three College Football Playoff runs: wins over Notre Dame and Florida State in 2015; at Auburn, against Louisville and at Florida State in 2016; Auburn in 2017.
Using trusted analysts Phil Steele and Jeff Sagarin as reference points, Clemson’s 2018 schedule is diluted, so far.
Florida State:
Phil Steele preseason power poll – 18
Current Sagarin ranking – 49
Boston College:
Phil Steele preseason power poll – 19
Current Sagarin ranking – 43
SEC East vs. ACC
The ACC overall:
Phil Steele preseason ranking – 3 (behind the SEC and Big Ten)
Current Sagarin ranking – 1. SEC West, 2. Big Ten East, 3. Big 12, 4. SEC East, 5. Pac-12 North, 6. ACC Atlantic, 7. Pac-12 South, 8. ACC Coastal
Yes, N.C. State remains undefeated and might be better than expected. But that game (Oct. 20) is at Death Valley.
Meanwhile, two of the three teams that finished behind second-place South Carolina in the SEC East in 2017 are better than expected and the Gamecocks (2-2) are just a 1-point favorite at home against Missouri (3-1) on Saturday.
Kentucky:
Phil Steele preseason power poll – 75
Current Sagarin ranking – 25
Missouri:
Phil Steele preseason power poll – 28
Current Sagarin ranking – 38
Florida:
Phil Steele preseason power poll – 23
Current Sagarin ranking – 17
Notre Dame comparison
Maybe N.C. State and Duke are more than advertised.
Clemson might get a ranked brawl at the ACC Championship Game.
Just as likely, the College Football Playoff committee will scrutinize Notre Dame’s three games (not counting the possibility of Virginia Tech) against ACC opponents in common with Clemson (Wake Forest, Florida State and Syracuse).
The Tigers don’t have to apologize for the whipped cream on their schedule.
Texas A&M is tough in College Station.
Georgia Tech had eight fumbles, not all of them forced.
Syracuse was smothered at crunch time last week.
Clemson’s all-planet defensive line makes a mess of best-laid offensive coordinator schemes.
Depth has shown up all over the field, along both lines and from running back Tavien Feaster in the end zone to redshirt freshman safety Nolan Turner coming up to fight off blocks on a tackle for loss.
What a great way to groom a deep roster. All 72 players present at Georgia Tech saw action.
And Clemson — while Georgia is looking ahead to LSU next week and Ohio State is coming off its win at Penn State and Oklahoma is playing Texas and Notre Dame is following up Stanford with Virginia Tech — might use 72 players in the first half Saturday at Wake Forest.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff