Mike Bobo knew what he was getting into, a rebuild at South Carolina built around young talent.

Such a thin margin for SEC error that football activity in Nashville is perilous.

And that was before blue-chip freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice last week and was lost for the Gamecocks’ scheduled 10-game season that starts Sept. 26 against Tennessee.

“There’s not a lot of them, guys that you think could be difference-makers,” said Bobo, preparing for his first year as South Carolina's offensive coordinator. “But we have to find a way to put the difference-makers we have in position to be successful.”

Post-Lloyd, urgency is as much a part of South Carolina’s morning practices as dew on the grass.

Among the reasons:

• Lloyd was expected to carry the load for an offense that was ninth in the SEC in rushing in 2019.

• The quarterback battle between incumbent Ryan Hilinski and Colorado State transfer Collin Hill is intriguing but the pair has combined for two SEC victories in starting roles (Hilinski gets credit for the Kentucky and Vanderbilt wins in 2019 but not Georgia as Dakereon Joyner was running the offense in overtime with Hilinski injured; Hill had just three pass attempts as a backup when Bobo coached Colorado State to a 34-27 win over Arkansas in 2018).

• The coronavirus-revised, conference-only schedule means no easing in with Coastal Carolina.

• Phil Steele, the veteran college football analyst, paints a bleak picture with his SEC unit rankings: the Gamecocks, 4-8 last season, are ranked 11th at running back, eighth at wide receiver, seventh at quarterback.

This calls for a base attack featuring a no-huddle, four-receiver look making use of two potential South Carolina difference-makers, Joyner and Luke Doty, as slot receivers.

Bobo hinting that such a formation is a possibility — depending on practice production — is a great start.

Gamecock fans will not hold an attempt to play fast and innovate against the often conservative head coach Will Muschamp during a season in which South Carolina has little to lose.

Doty: 30-35 snaps a game?

Let’s say you’re on the coaching staff at Tennessee.

Or Florida the next week. Or Vanderbilt the next.

Do you want to oppose a conventional mix of run-pass option plays?

Or something new that’s hard to scout on tape and harder to keep up with in actual hot weather?

Bobo knows passing; Colorado State was 14th and 13th in the nation in passing offense in 2019 and 2018, respectively, and that was after losing wide receiver Michael Gallup to the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft (Colorado State was 11th nationally in total offense in 2017).

Building an identity, he said, is one of the objectives of this camp.

So what’s not to like about Joyner, a dazzling state championship-winning quarterback at Fort Dorchester High School who seems like he’s been at South Carolina for a decade but is still just a redshirt sophomore. He is a full-time receiver for the first time.

“Improving,” Bobo keeps saying.

Doty, the freshman from Myrtle Beach, is quick afoot and a quick study, already challenging veteran players while taking reps at quarterback, getting long looks at receiver and contributing on special teams.

“If he’s one of our best players, I hope (Muschamp) lets me play him 30-35 snaps a game,” said Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback and offensive coordinator.

Hilinski or Hill get an edge with smart slot receivers who think like a quarterback, particularly when that quarterback is under pressure.

That will only open things up in the backfield and for fellow receivers Shi Smith, Josh Vann, Xavier Legette, OrTre Smith and others, including impressive freshman Rico Powers.

SEC travel insurance

Tennessee, ranked No. 25 in the opening Associated Press poll, is South Carolina’s first ranked opening foe since Texas A&M in 2014.

Muschamp, 32-32 in the SEC over eight seasons as a head coach (four at Florida and four at South Carolina), hasn’t faced a ranked team to start a season.

Seven of the Gamecocks’ 10 opponents are ranked in the preseason top 25.

So no better time to try something requiring enhanced communication from field to sideline than during a pandemic-marred season in which road crowds won’t get too loud (unless the SEC authorizes the kind of artificial noise made by 85,000 screaming humans).

“It definitely won’t be a silent count, that’s for sure,” first-year Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Kiffin looked forward to calm at LSU (where South Carolina plays on Oct. 24).

“We’ll be able to yell the audibles to the quarterback on the 5-yard line,” he said.

Nice. Just the kind of travel insurance the Gamecocks need for a new-look offense that maximizes strengths, minimizes weaknesses, is fun to watch and might result in an unexpected victory or two.

