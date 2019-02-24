Sapakoff: Gamecocks need a Jake Bentley, Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner QB controversy
Harmony?
So overrated.
What you want if your favorite college football team doesn’t have a proven big-game winning, sure-fire NFL draft pick at quarterback — and South Carolina’s Jake Bentley isn’t quite that — is the most competitive, controversial, bittersweet position battle possible.
That way the starter is pushed to elite status while the other guys are molded into quarterbacks more than capable of winning.
This is a good thing, even if someone flees for the dreaded transfer portal, a concept popular these days in both college football and romantic relationships.
It also comes in handy when, say, your starter doesn’t have it and you’re way behind against an underdog in a bowl game you ultimately lose by four touchdowns.
Or if you want to extend a bowl qualification streak to four seasons in a row after a disappointing 7-6 season.
Fortunately for the Gamecocks, spring practice starts Wednesday.
Ideally …
• Bentley continues to show the kind of improvement that resulted in 510 passing yards and five touchdown passes in a 56-35 loss to eventual national champion Clemson, which finished No. 1 in scoring defense.
• Ryan Hilinski, in what should be the spring semester of his senior year at Orange Lutheran High School in Southern California, leverages the potential tied to one of South Carolina’s most highly regarded quarterback signees to press the issue.
• Dakereon Joyner, named the state’s 2017 Mr. Football while at Fort Dorchester High School, makes a rapid ascent in his second year on campus, forcing his way into offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon’s plans.
• Jay Urich, a redshirt sophomore, is ready if necessary.
The depth chart rundown:
Jake Bentley
Progress is a beautiful thing, from football to pancake preparation. Bentley keeps getting better, even if the slow pace is frustrating at times.
He inspired Clemson’s secondary to smother Notre Dame and Alabama after defensive coordinator Brent Venables said he was “embarrassed” and “disgusted” following the South Carolina game.
Then that 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl: more incompletions (22) than completions (17), two interceptions and only 218 yards passing despite playing from behind.
That screams for a strong alternative.
It’s hard to go 10-7 as a starter in SEC games without a signature victory.
But Bentley will be the first three-time captain in program history, which says a lot for a guy who almost always says the right things.
“When you look at it, our team goals we haven’t accomplished,” Bentley said in a video announcing he was returning for a senior season (not that there was much doubt). “That’s what we start off every meeting with: to beat the (SEC) East and win the state. I’ve got to do whatever it takes to try and accomplish those.”
Loud noise right behind him should help.
Ryan Hilinski
An authentic future face of the franchise usually makes a statement early.
First impressions often go a long way.
“Now it’s time to get to work,” Hilinski told a Columbia radio station on early Signing Day in December.
Just what Will Muschamp expected to hear from a 6-3, 230-pound passer ESPN rates as the No. 66 overall prospect in the 2019 signing class. The head coach promises a position battle at quarterback, and everywhere else.
“You’ve got to create the competition on your football team,” Muschamp said. “You recruit good players to give them an opportunity to play — at all positions.”
Dakereon Joyner
There’s a reason good college quarterbacks from Lowcountry high schools are as rare as Mount Pleasant residents moving to New Jersey — the competition is traditionally over par when compared to the Upstate and Midlands. It was unusually soft when Joyner was at Fort Dorchester.
But Joyner, ESPN’s No. 183 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, threw for almost 10,000 yards in high school and won a state championship. That stokes expectations, if mostly from Lowcountry precincts.
That Joyner played in just one college game and completed just one pass for just one yard doesn’t mean he cannot ever reach No. 1 on the depth chart.
But it’s time for a good college quarterback to make a major move.
Jay Urich
You never know. Who thought the star of South Carolina’s best 2018 win, 37-35 over Missouri, would be Michael Scarnecchia on a rainy day in his only college start?
May the best man win.
May the second-best man be No. 2.
But only after a scratch-and-claw fight for playing time involving at least three good quarterback candidates before someone is named to start an exceptionally important game against North Carolina on Aug. 31.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff