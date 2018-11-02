Sapakoff: Gamecocks have failed to cash in on Final Four, but SEC hasn’t
Sindarius Thornwell remains as bullish as when he was crashing a passing lane for a critical deflection during a Sweet 16 game at Madison Square Garden.
“No lie I’m excited about this new group,” the star of South Carolina’s astonishing 2017 run to the Final Four said on Twitter about the current Gamecocks basketball team. “I think (they’re) going to be really special.”
Other prognosticators disagree. South Carolina was picked 11th in the SEC Media Days poll last month, ahead of only Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss.
Oh, the bouncing basketball contradictions at Colonial Life Arena:
• Sure, Thornwell, now with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, believes. But South Carolina’s only NCAA Tournament appearance in Frank Martin’s six years as head coach was with Thornwell showcased as a once-a-generation Gamecock basketball talent.
• Martin’s aggressive coaching style more closely examined on the Final Four national stage might have turned off more prospects than it attracted.
• Most strangely, South Carolina hasn’t fully cashed in on the Final Four exposure but the SEC sure has taken advantage.
Martin isn’t on the ballot during midterm elections next week but a season-long fan vote will have significant say on the status of his program, starting with attendance figures at the opener Nov. 9 at home against Stony Brook.
If last year’s 17-16 finish and no postseason appearance was the post-Final Four norm, empty seats eventually will dictate change. If it was part of a short rebuilding phase, CLA will start rocking again soon.
It’s not like this basketball program stinks.
The NCAA Tournament selection committee erred in not including a 24-8 South Carolina team in 2016.
Martin is the first Gamecocks coach since Frank McGuire to have four straight winning seasons.
And so close on Brian Bowen, now playing professionally in Australia. He would have made a huge difference. But the bluechip Class of 2017 forward whose father got caught up in the federal probe into shoe company influence on basketball recruiting was ruled ineligible in May after transferring to South Carolina from Louisville.
Recruiting misses
Martin hasn’t just lost recent recruiting battles, he and his staff have failed to parlay the timing of the Final Four glow with a rare run of in-state talent.
Future NBA star Zion Williamson going to Duke, that’s one thing. But losing Josiah James (Porter-Gaud) to Tennessee, Aaron Nesmith (Porter-Gaud) to Vanderbilt, D.J. Burns (Rock Hill) to Tennessee and Juwan Gary (Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia before transferring to West Charlotte) to Alabama means these guys haunt you on the SEC schedule.
It’s easy to presume there are cards pouring into Martin’s office — from Knoxville and Tuscaloosa, Nashville and Baton Rouge.
All with the same sentiment.
“Thanks, Frank!”
The coaches gathered at this year’s SEC Media Days event in Birmingham were praising Martin for raising the conference profile. John Calipari at Kentucky doesn’t need an edge, but other SEC coaches have been selling some version of this message to recruits: “South Carolina can do it and so can we.”
The tide (and the Tide) rises with a single garnet boat.
Final Four to fired at LSU
Total number of SEC teams in the 2016-2017 Associated Press preseason poll, the year the Gamecocks reached the Final Four: 1 (Kentucky).
In the 2017-18 preseason poll: 3 (Kentucky, Florida, Texas A&M).
This year: 5 (Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU).
LSU fans, by the way, know what it’s like for an SEC school to experience unexpected Final Four joy without much short-term benefit. John Brady’s 2006 Final Four run was followed by a 17-15 season.
He was fired 21 games into the next season (at 8-13 overall and 1-6 in the SEC).
It’s too soon to tell how Martin’s player-development expertise will fare against an SEC that’s much tougher, partly thanks to South Carolina’s Final Four banner. But there is no doubt the Gamecocks must find another Sindarius Thornwell-like talent to build around before they are “really special.”
