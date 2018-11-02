Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.