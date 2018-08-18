Sapakoff: From Gettysburg to Clemson, Brandon Streeter groomed for success
CLEMSON — Brandon Streeter took it for granted for years, all those steps between Little Round Top and The Peach Orchard and The Angle. He took so many tours of the hallowed Gettysburg Battlefield as a kid.
“Sometimes it seems like I was there every day,” Streeter said.
He led tours as a young man.
“Now that I’m older,” Clemson’s recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach said, “I appreciate it more.”
Streeter, 41, is well aware that preparing a college football team for battle against Furman or Texas A&M is nothing like General George Meade’s Army of the Potomac clashing for three days in Pennsylvania with Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia in what turned out to be the turning point of the Civil War.
He knows there is a difference between this: “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, upon this contingent, a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal …”
And, say, a Dabo Swinney postgame speech.
Streeter knows a mere football coach has poor power to add or detract from the brave men who fought and died from July 1-3, 1863. There were approximately 51,000 casualties in this costliest battle on American soil.
But a Gettysburg native whose father, Barry Streeter, was head football coach at Gettysburg College for 39 years can’t help but take inspiration into life’s relative struggles. Such a foundation in a small town grounded in history is a plus for Clemson, which currently relies on Streeter to tutor quarterbacks and keep a recruiting machine humming, and appears to be grooming him for an offensive coordinator role.
“I think there are a lot of lessons in the bravery,” Streeter said. “There wasn’t much protection for a soldier back then. And all those things they had to do.”
As with many Gettysburg National Military Park visitors, Streeter is amazed at the tight proximity between the beginning of Pickett’s charge and the location of Union artillery on Cemetery Ridge. The foolish gamble, Lee’s fault, was a bloody disaster.
“Just walking through that field and kind of picturing what it must have been like,” Streeter said. “All those soldiers died right there. The tactics of warfare were so strange back then. Crazy. Lining up thousands of guys in a row, marching shoulder to shoulder. Mind-boggling, the bravery.”
'Positive difference' roots
The nickname for Gettysburg College sports teams is kind of distasteful: Bullets (Gettysburg High School players are Warriors, more or less). But Barry Streeter got a well-deserved celebratory Bullet goodbye when he retired last fall.
“Barry Streeter has been an institution at Gettysburg College for over four decades,” athletic director David Wright said. “Hundreds of young men have had the good fortune of learning about life from one of the best. Barry was able to use football as a platform for teaching young men how to be the best versions of themselves and how to make a positive difference in the world.”
Brandon Streeter saw much of that unfold. But he was too talented to play for his dad’s NCAA Division III team. He played quarterback at Clemson from 1997-1999 and broke into the coaching ranks as a Charleston Southern assistant under Jay Mills in 2002. Streeter was CSU’s recruiting coordinator by 2003.
He was an offensive coordinator at Liberty and Richmond before Swinney hired him at Clemson just before the Russell Athletic Bowl in 2014.
Clemson quarterback stock
Streeter likes working in Clemson’s non-traditional model of offensive strategy. It includes co-coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott with Streeter able to focus on quarterback development without worrying about play-calling.
It is a collaborative effort, however. As former offensive coordinator Chad Morris gave Elliott and Scott extra responsibility, Streeter has a wide range of input.
“I mean, he had success as a coordinator before he came here,” Elliott said. “I attribute a lot of my success — and I know Jeff says the same — to how much Brandon helped us as coordinators.”
How valuable is the Gettysburg guy to Clemson and its march to three straight College Football Playoff appearances?
“The better way to phrase that is ‘How much have our quarterbacks improved since Brandon got here?’” Elliott said. “That’s all the difference. And that’s helped propel us to where we are. It's his attention to detail and his understanding of the big picture, plus his ability to motivate and create production. You saw it in Deshaun (Watson), you see it in Kelly (Bryant) and you see it in Trevor (Lawrence) and Chase (Brice).”
He might be Clemson’s offensive coordinator when Elliott and Scott land nice head coaching gigs.
The son of a beloved coach also seems destined to become a head coach. If not at Clemson, somewhere between his alma mater and America’s most influential battlefield.
