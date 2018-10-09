Sapakoff: Former Clemson QB recalls the day Dabo took over, 10 years ago this week
Cullen Harper might have imagined himself at the MUSC Dental School, never mind the atypical path for a college quarterback. But 10 years ago this week, no one saw Clemson laying the foundation for an ACC dynasty amid the wreckage of a 2008 Thursday night loss at Wake Forest.
The darkest moments of Clemson’s most transformative football season were about as much fun as a toothache.
Dabo Swinney a decade ago was the wide receivers coach and Harper was a team captain on one of the nation’s most underachieving teams.
Now Clemson is college football royalty and Swinney is one of four active coaches with a national title.
Harper is on his way to becoming an oral surgeon as Clemson aims for a fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance.
What a difference 107 wins under Swinney makes for Clemson’s profile.
“We all really knew what a great wide receivers coach Coach Swinney was,” Harper said during a break from MUSC studies. “We all really liked Coach Swinney, just being a player’s coach. We knew what a great recruiter he was.
“I don’t know if anyone would tell you they saw this kind of great run Clemson has had, but it was pretty evident that Coach Swinney was a coach you wanted to play hard for. You knew you were playing for a guy who had your back and who would stand up for you.”
It all started with Clemson’s 2008 unraveling during Tommy Bowden’s 10th season as head coach and Harper’s senior year. The Tigers were ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press preseason poll. Clemson opened with a 34-10 loss to No. 24 Alabama in Atlanta — Nick Saban’s first top 10 win with the Tide.
The Tigers fell to 2-3 on Oct. 9 after the 12-7 loss at Wake Forest (which went on to finish 8-5).
‘Dabo, you’re the coach’
“Things were not going as planned,” Harper said. “Especially for seniors, we envisioned going out on top and having a fairy-tale ending to our college careers. But things weren’t going that great and team spirit was pretty down.”
At 10 a.m. the next Monday, Swinney was called away from a video screen where he was studying blitz pick-ups to prepare for a Saturday home game against Georgia Tech. Bowden had called a staff meeting.
Bowden, who had recruited Swinney out of a commercial real estate job to return to coaching, told the staff he was done as head coach. He left the room.
Athletic director Terry Don Phillips stepped in.
“We’ve got to move forward,” Phillips said. “Dabo, you are now the head coach. You call all the shots. See me in my office in five minutes.”
Swinney quickly fired offensive coordinator Rob Spence.
Harper was in a Monday morning class when a teammate texted the news. The quarterback was happy, partly because Bowden had demoted him the day after the Wake Forest loss.
Swinney called Harper in for a one-on-one meeting.
“He let me know I was going to be a big part of where this team was going,” Harper said. “He said he was really counting on me for that buy-in to what he was hoping to accomplish the rest of that season.”
The initial Swinney message to the team was pretty simple.
“He just said, ‘I want you all to get back to having fun,’” Harper said.
It took a while.
Redshirt freshman Willy Korn got the start at quarterback against Georgia Tech but Swinney turned back to Harper after four series with Clemson down 7-0 in a game the Yellow Jackets won, 21-17.
Eventually, the Tigers went 4-3 down the stretch, got Swinney's first win (at Boston College) and beat South Carolina. They lost to Nebraska in the Gator Bowl and finished 7-6.
Max maxillofacial goal
This is a very big football season for Harper, Clemson’s leading passer in 2007 and 2008 and 2-0 against South Carolina, though not much of it has to do with reading ACC defenses.
He is into his fourth year of dental school, which means daily work at the MUSC Dental Clinic.
He and his wife Jodi, a nurse practitioner, live near MUSC and are expecting their first child, a daughter, next month.
The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary this week.
Harper has applied at 10 schools for an oral and maxillofacial surgery residency but hopes to land a spot in “the great program at MUSC.”
All the while fixing authentic toothaches and keeping up with another top program, undefeated and chasing more national glory few people outside the Swinney family saw coming 10 years ago this week.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff