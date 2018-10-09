Just The Facts

Dabo Swinney timeline

Oct. 9, 2008 — Clemson, No. 9 in the AP preseason poll, suffers a 12-7 loss to Wake Forest on a Thursday night to drop to 3-3 in Tommy Bowden’s 10th season as head coach

Oct. 13, 2008 — Athletic director Terry Don Phillips fires Bowden the next Monday and names wide receivers coach Dabo Swinney interim head coach

Dec. 1, 2008 — Two days after a 31-14 home win over South Carolina, Swinney’s interim tag is removed. Clemson goes on to lose to Nebraska in the Gator Bow to finish 7-6 overall and 4-3 under Swinney

Jan. 9, 2017 — Clemson beats Alabama in Tampa to win a national championship

Oct. 6, 2018 — Clemson beats Wake Forest for Swinney’s 107th victory as head coach