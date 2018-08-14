Sapakoff: Durkin and Meyer, Muschamp's reaction and safer football
So who do you like to win the Big Ten Conference’s Administrative Leave Division?
Remember when college football coaches got fired for things like losing?
Paying players under the table?
Recruiting violations?
It’s a different ballgame in today’s world full of Snapchats, award-winning Facebook reporters and other new media pressure on old-guard trustees. A big-time head coach is just as susceptible to an assistant coach’s ex-wife’s disturbing texts as a hard-luck streak against Arch-Rival U.
Keep in mind that while Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and Maryland head coach DJ Durkin are on administrative leave, there is a lot of “allegedly” — a critical word in American justice — involved in domestic abuse accusations against fired former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith and Maryland’s probe into the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died 15 days after reportedly suffering a heatstroke during a Terrapins workout.
But if these high-profile investigations make the sport safer for players — and for the significant others of players and coaches — college football and everyone attached are better off.
We should be talking about season openers and position battles this time of year, not battered wives (allegedly) and Maryland’s announcement Tuesday that strength coach Rick Court has been fired.
And Joe Paterno should have protected kids from a monster Penn State assistant coach. And Baylor should be a Big 12 Conference contender, not a joke of a program that lost to Liberty last season in the shadow of a sexual assault scandal.
As old as leather helmets, separate rules for football teams and the rest of a campus have consistently applied. This isn’t to ignore the tremendous charity work players and coaches keep doing, and the apparent scholarly progress boosted by expensive athletic department academic centers.
But tragic consequences can and have come from within the closed shop coaches have traditionally built. While a lot of secrecy is understandable for Saturday’s gameplan, stiff-arming program scrutiny can be dangerous.
Muschamp and Pastides
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp got off to a great start in this sad college football summer with his reaction to the Ohio State case and domestic abuse in general: “If you see something, say something … We are very transparent about everything that happens in our organization.”
But Muschamp’s knee-jerk reaction Saturday to a question about Durkin, one of his former Florida assistants, crashed and burned across national media platforms.
“In any business, in any company, in any football team, especially right here in August, you can find a disgruntled player that’s probably not playing,” Muschamp said, referring to players who told ESPN that Durkin presided over an intimidating culture at Maryland. “I think it’s a lack of journalistic integrity to print things with anonymous sources.”
Muschamp rallied Monday with “thoughts and prayers (for) the McNair family.”
But he didn’t back off his criticism of anonymous Durkin critics.
Way scarier, Harris Pastides, the USC president, said that while he and Muschamp were supportive of Maryland’s investigation he agreed with Muschamp’s concern about anonymous sources.
Hey, guys, read a book about Watergate.
See how Maryland President Wallace Loh took ownership of the McNair death Tuesday while saying “we learned about these allegations from the media. … We have to take them very, very seriously.”
Hypothetically, how do you think a redshirt sophomore linebacker is treated by the coaching staff if he calls a news conference to reveal a pattern of extra workouts at a remote location and that, oh, by the way, a coach’s wife always has a lot of strange bruises?
The Fourth Estate poking around is good for America. The Constitution framers saw that, even if they didn’t necessarily see things like the SEC Network, run-pass option packages and the trend of college football operation buildings that cost well over $50 million apiece.
‘Hello, Urban? LSU calling’
Some things about college football haven’t changed much, it’s just the perception. A Texas A&M head coach once took his team to tiny Junction, Texas, for a 10-day summer training camp in blazing Texas heat away from prying eyes.
A full 64 years later “The Junction Boys” remains a popular book and movie. That head coach, a guy named Bear Bryant, went on to establish himself as an Alabama icon.
Now D.J. Durkin, whose Terrapins upset Texas in Austin last September, is on the ropes for what happened at a grueling summer workout.
And the Texas coach that lost to Durkin, former Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman, may or may not have tipped Facebook journalist Brett McMurphy about domestic abuse allegations against his former Ohio State fellow staffer Zach Smith.
And if Ohio State fires Urban Meyer, he quickly will become a leading LSU candidate if Ed Orgeron even slightly stumbles.
Because Meyer is 2-2 vs. Nick Saban, the SEC gold-standard coach, a title once held by Bear Bryant, whose Junction Boys act surely would result in Administrative Leave if attempted by some ambitious leader in 2018.
