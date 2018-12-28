Sapakoff: Cotton Bowl pressure is on Clemson, but that’s Notre Dame’s problem
DALLAS — Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was talking this week about what it’s like to play in the shadow of The Gipper and Touchdown Jesus. To wear a shiny gold helmet and tap the iconic “Play Like a Champion Today” sign on the way out of the locker room.
“Pressure,” Book said, “is a privilege.”
So true.
So relative.
While Notre Dame’s expectations are always unrealistically high, note that the football team hasn’t won a national title since Lou Holtz led the Fighting Irish to a 12-0 season with South Carolinian Tony Rice at quarterback in 1988. Those 30 years mark Notre Dame’s longest stretch without a national championship since Knute Rockne, a man who popularized the forward pass, won it all in 1924.
Not saying Book and his Notre Dame buddies are just happy to be involved in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal Cotton Bowl game against Clemson at AT&T Stadium.
Just that Clemson is significantly less content.
Pressure?
A Clemson-Alabama national championship game in Santa Clara has been expected since August.
The Tigers, in their fourth College Football Playoff in a row, remain as motivated by the sting of a 2017 Sugar Bowl loss to the Tide as Alabama was last year by its national title game disappointment against Clemson 12 months earlier.
This game is why Dabo Swinney switched starting quarterbacks, knowing freshman Trevor Lawrence gave Clemson the best chance to mine California gold.
It’s one reason why defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell returned for one more Clemson run.
All of which is too bad for Notre Dame.
The Tigers must advance to have a successful season.
The Fighting Irish just have to arrive safely Saturday at The House That Jerry Jones Built.
The Clemson mission includes players present and past. Linebacker Ben Boulware gave former defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (and others) a nationally televised shout-out as Clemson was celebrating its 2016 national championship on the field in Tampa.
Jarrett from Atlanta Falcons headquarters last week reminded the Tigers what’s at stake. He sent a motivational video to the Clemson defensive line.
“The guys that came before us – the defensive linemen and the teams that came before us – they put so much pressure on us to be our best,” Wilkins said. “We want to do what they’ve done but also do it better.”
Wilkins and fellow seniors pass it on.
“I want to go out there and give my all for those guys who came back to chase their goals,” said sophomore running back Travis Etienne, the ACC Player of the Year.
Trevor and Dexter
Etienne is the veteran in a starting backfield that also includes the quarterback with the long blonde hair, rocket right arm and consistently cool presence.
Yeah, it’s OK to compare Trevor Lawrence to two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and national champ Deshaun Watson.
“They are both exceptional talents, physically and mentally,” Clemson offensive co-coordinator Tony Elliott said. “That’s why they’re such special players.”
The trick for Clemson in the Cotton Bowl is slowing Notre Dame’s offense without future NFL star run-plugger Dexter Lawrence, one of three Tigers who tested positive for a banned supplement (“18 or 19” Clemson players were randomly selected by the NCAA for testing according to athletic director Dan Radakovich).
Though Lawrence played 460 snaps, Clemson’s challenge is only partly about replacing him with Albert Huggins (307 snaps) and/or Nyles Pinckney (285). It’s also about replacing Huggins and Pinckney with Jordan Williams (132) and Xavier Kelly (93).
But Notre Dame remains a double-digit underdog.
New Orleans, Santa Clara
“They have a freshman defensive end (Xavier Thomas) who’s going to be the next great one,” Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long said. “They are 10 deep (on the defensive line) and they all have great size and great talent. There’s not much drop-off at all.”
To combat that, head coach Brian Kelly and his staff plan to have Book get the ball out quick and carefully move his throwing launch points around.
Look for Notre Dame misdirection.
“Just enough to keep them off-balance,” Kelly said.
Or less of the publicly-revealed game plan and more Dexter Williams and Tony Jones Jr. blasting away behind a typically superb and unusually young Notre Dame offensive line bound to test the Clemson middle.
Problem is, the Fighting Irish are going against lots of Clemson players who have been in multiple College Football Playoff games, guys still irritated about New Orleans yet smart enough not to look ahead to California.
