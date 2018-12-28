Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.