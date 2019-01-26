Of all the renovation going on around the College of Charleston campus over the last year, nothing had as much impact around the Colonial Athletic Association as the basketball fixer-upper project that resulted in the hanging of two new banners at TD Arena.
One banner celebrates the 2018 CAA championship secured with a win over Northeastern in the CAA Championship Game at North Charleston Coliseum.
The other honors the accompanying 2018 NCAA Tournament bid.
Banners have consequences, namely the wrath of CAA foes. The defending champs, despite a 4-4 CAA record (15-6 overall) going into Saturday’s home game against William & Mary, are the hunted.
The Cougars earned the program’s first NCAA Tournament trip since 1999 and a target every team in the CAA sees as part of the College of Charleston logo.
“There was a time when we felt like we were climbing out of a hole,” head coach Earl Grant said. “Last year, there was a sense and hunger in trying to get to the Big Dance. This year, it’s the first time we’ve been in the situation where we’ve got to the Big Dance and what do you do now? It is different, but it’s part of the process.”
Ideal, right?
“That comes with the territory,” senior forward Jarrell Brantley said, “and we should want that.”
Senior guard Marquise Pointer said CAA opponents have played with “more of an edge” over the last two seasons as the College of Charleston has improved.
But this is a little different. Life in the bullseye lane requires some adjustment, a bit more energy and urgency.
Nice trend: The Cougars clobbered Elon, 72-53, at home Thursday night.
Not so nice: College of Charleston is 3-1 against the bottom half of the CAA, 1-3 against the top half.
The Cougars have played hard, and played well for the most part.
That’s just not enough for a defending champ.
The Bill Murray factor
The last thing a CAA coach wants at the end of the season is a seeding disadvantage against the College of Charleston in North Charleston, where a loud crowd including the great Bill Murray turned out to will the Cougars to the CAA crown last March.
What an incentive, having the star of “Lost in Translation” and “What About Bob?” and “St. Vincent” watch you win.
Throw in a free trip to one of such scenic 2019 NCAA Tournament destinations as Des Moines, Columbus, Tulsa or Columbia and it’s the maddest of scrambles.
Repeat after me: Repeating is hard.
Grant and Co. have lost their last three CAA road games, none of them close.
It’s intensity in 10 cities (nine CAA trips plus Charleston) with only one NCAA Tournament bid available and many motivated players, coaches and fan bases.
Goal: Best in March
Grant, ever the calming presence, gets both the short-term value of not looking beyond the next game and the long-term goal.
“We want to be playing our best basketball in March,” said the North Charleston native who built the Cougars back from scratch into an annual postseason contender.
Grant also wants his players to have “joy in the process.” That sounds a lot like Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, one of Grant’s lunch-time basketball buddies when he was an assistant coach on Brad Brownell’s staff.
There is still a lot of basketball left, including most of the CAA schedule.
That means many opportunities from here to another Bill Murray appearance in North Charleston with a conference full of joy-killer candidates in between.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff