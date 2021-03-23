Decades from now, with all great cities tilting toward the crowded models of Hong Kong, Brooklyn and Mount Pleasant, cool Charlestonians will gaze hopefully down the Cooper River at the College of Charleston from one of the many high-rise lofts built along the grounds of the old Navy base in North Charleston.

Everyone will wrestle with two questions:

Remember when local shrimp was safe to eat?

What did the College of Charleston do with that men’s basketball head coach opening when it had a chance to shape the program back in ’21?

So there’s pressure.

College of Charleston has to make the right call in the wake of Earl Grant’s jump on March 15 to Boston College.

Four ideas for a lonely Cougar Nation envying the present NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 status of like-minded, mid-major, basketball-first schools Oral Roberts and Loyola-Chicago:

Pat Kelsey

Most recently spotted in Indianapolis leading No. 12 seed Winthrop and giving Villanova a scare before bowing out of the NCAA Tournament to finish 23-2.

There’s a lot to like about a personable, marketing-savvy 45-year-old Xavier graduate with two NCAA Tournament appearances (Winthrop had clinched another before 2020 COVID-19 cancellations) and four Big South regular-season titles over nine seasons.

Best of all, Winthrop is improving.

Kelsey’s Winthrop record (186-94) is better than Grant’s 127-89 mark at College of Charleston and almost as good as that of former Winthrop head coach Gregg Marshall (194-83 with a remarkable seven NCAA Tournament trips from 1998-2007).

Kelsey has something else in common with Marshall: a flip-flop. Marshall in 2006 was introduced as College of Charleston head coach only to change his mind and return to Rock Hill the next day. Kelsey in 2017 bailed out on Massachusetts and returned to Winthrop less than 30 minutes before a scheduled introductory press conference in Amherst.

Key question: Could Kelsey do better than College of Charleston?

Probably so.

Archie Miller

It didn’t work out at Indiana for Miller, fired last week after going 33-44 in Big Ten Conference play over four disappointing seasons.

Fortunately, College of Charleston fans don’t demand wins over Ohio State, Illinois and Michigan.

It’s the Dayton part of Miller’s resume that should get maroon hearts beating faster. Miller, a 42-year-old former N.C. State point guard, took the Flyers to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances (and reached the Elite Eight in 2014) before landing the Indiana gig.

Drawbacks, sure.

Miller is likely to interview at other places and, with an Indiana buyout reportedly worth $10.3 million, can afford to be choosy.

There’s always the argument that such a coach after a little TD Arena success likely will bolt for a bigger job. Not such a terrible problem for a school with just one NCAA Tournament appearance (2018) since 1999, is it?

BJ McKie

The South Carolina Gamecocks’ career scoring leader has climbed the ladder as an assistant coach: 2011-2017 with Barclay Radebaugh at Charleston Southern, 2017-2020 at East Tennessee State and then going with Steve Forbes from ETSU to Wake Forest.

McKie, 43, was a two-time captain and played on Eddie Fogler’s two NCAA Tournament teams at South Carolina, was part of CSU's best basketball stretch and helped ETSU seal a 2020 NCAA Tournament bid before the COVID-19 cancellation. BJ’s son, Justin McKie, was a key member of South Carolina’s 2017 Final Four team.

He’s possibly a South Carolina candidate if Frank Martin doesn’t return.

True, McKie has never been a head coach. But John Kresse and Grant, the only coaches to lead College of Charleston to the NCAA Tournament, came to the Cougars as assistants.

McKie went to high school in Irmo.

And from the shores of Lake Murray to …

Luke Murray

He’s a well-rounded assistant coach who has climbed the ladder from Quinnipiac to Louisville via jobs at Wagner, Arizona, Towson, Rhode Island and Xavier.

Also the 36-year-old son of frequent Charleston resident Bill Murray, who, Luke once told The Post and Courier, instilled in his children a desire to achieve on their own.

“It’s 100-hour weeks as I’ve been striving in these jobs,” Luke Murray said. “Certainly, nobody thinks about Bill Murray as I’m trying to put together a scouting report.”

Murray worked for head coach Chris Mack at Xavier before going to Louisville with Mack in 2018, but was fired last week.

Strange timing: Louisville barely missed the NCAA Tournament this year and Mack wanted a program shake-up. But Murray has been mentioned in media speculation as a candidate for the Fordham job and might fit well in Charleston, too.

“Luke Murray is a superstar,” Mack said before the season. “No detail goes unnoticed with Luke. Whether it’s working with our perimeter players, scouting, or recruiting, Luke excels.”

College of Charleston doesn’t necessarily need a “superstar” hire, just a move that looks good from a high-rise balcony years from now.

