Sapakoff: Clemson secondary, SEC power, Will Grier, Tua, Buckeyes and other overreactions
Should Clemson fans be worried that a defense billed as the best in college football and managed by one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the world was recently seen making one of the SEC’s second-tier quarterbacks look like a video gamer’s dream version of Drew Brees?
Will the SEC get three playoff teams?
Or just two?
Is it West Virginia quarterback Will Grier’s Heisman Trophy to lose?
The top 10 overreactions — or not — to the first two weeks of the college football season:
1. Clemson secondary woes
Trend: Brent Venables’ defense gave up 10 plays of 20 yards or more in the No. 2 Tigers’ 28-26 victory against unranked Texas A&M. Clemson allowed 41 plays of 20 yards or more all last season.
Outlook: Overreaction
Long run: Yes, Kellen Mond shredded Clemson for 430 yards passing while Texas A&M wasn’t even pretending to mount a running game. But new head coach Jimbo Fisher, a master quarterback tutor, clearly has made Mond merrier. The largest crowd ever to see Clemson play (104,794) was a factor.
A 43-42 home loss to Pittsburgh in 2015 was way worse than what happened in College Station and the Tigers won the national championship that season.
Mostly, Clemson’s soft schedule gives the Tigers over a month to figure things out before the next real test, at home against Ryan Finley and N.C. State on Oct. 20.
2. Gamecocks’ play-calling
Trend: South Carolina ran 46 plays in a pass-happy first half of its 41-17 loss to Georgia but had only 10 points to show for it. Down 34-10 in the third-quarter, new offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon went with three straight Rico Dowdle running plays before Will Muschamp opted to punt on fourth-and-2.
Outlook: Partly sunny
Long run: The Georgia defense and coaching staff are terrific, so good they forced the Gamecocks to outsmart themselves.
3. SEC dominance
Trend: It’s not just Alabama and Georgia; after a few relatively down years in a row for the full roster of teams, the SEC is almost thoroughly beastly again.
Outlook: Hard reality
Long run: Auburn over Washington and LSU routing Miami are the two most impressive wins in college football so far this season. And Mississippi State coasting at Kansas State, Ole Miss averaging 61.5 points per game ... Conference games will separate pretenders but that swagger is back.
4. Will Grier’s Heisman
Trend: The son of Oceanside Collegiate Academy head coach Chad Grier has a rocket arm and sweet touch. He is off to a Heisman Trophy-caliber start with nine touchdown passes and one interception in lopsided wins over Tennessee and Youngstown State.
Outlook: New York City invite
Long run: Grier might not win the Heisman but likely will have a finalist’s resume.
5. Sunshine State slump
Trend: Florida lost to Kentucky for the first time since 1986, Miami lost its fourth straight game extending to last season with an embarrassing performance against LSU and Florida State couldn’t block anyone in a 24-3 home loss to Virginia Tech before struggling to beat Samford.
Outlook: Patience required
Long run: Hiring Willie Taggart evidently means a long-term project in Tallahassee, Miami’s penchant for turnovers in 2017 masked a lack of roster depth and recruiting losses during the Jim McElwain years are still hurting the Gators.
6. Tom Herman freefall
Trend: The once highly-regarded Texas head coach lost to inferior Maryland for the second straight opener, got caught up in Ohio State’s Zach Smith mess and continues to rub fans the wrong way.
Outlook: Shaky
Long run: Remember when South Carolina fans were mad that athletic director Ray Tanner was unable to land his first choice to replace Steve Spurrier? Wonder how many would trade Will Muschamp for Tom Herman now.
7. An elite Virginia Tech
Trend: Justin Fuente’s Hokies were picked for second place in the ACC Coastal Division, way behind Miami. They are 2-0, having blasted Florida State (24-3) and William & Mary (62-17).
Outlook: ACC Championship Game clash with Clemson
Long run: It’s not that Virginia Tech is great, though quarterback Josh Jackson seems much improved and ace coordinator Bud Foster has artfully replaced heavy losses on defense. It’s the rest of the ACC Coastal, which is middle-of-the-pack Mountain West Conference bad.
8. Tua mania
Trend: It’s official, sophomore Tua Tagovailoa is Nick Saban’s best Alabama quarterback, at least.
Outlook: It will be Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Ken Stabler and Tagovailoa, in Alabama chronological order, of great QBs after their NFL careers
Long run: A dazzling talent, he gives the Tide an edge Saban didn’t have with A.J. McCarron, Greg McElroy or Jalen Hurts.
9. Ohio State’s playoff lock
Trend: The play of sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins has lifted the Buckeyes into a clear favorite role in the Big Ten.
Outlook: Urban renewal
Long run: Haskins is the first Ohio State quarterback to throw for four or more touchdowns in his first two games of the season and continues to get better. At this rate, a season that started out with a sordid summer in which Urban Meyer should have lost his job will end with a playoff appearance.
10. Five title contenders
Trend: Just two weeks into the season, ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor says that only five teams have more than a five percent chance of winning the national title — Alabama (27 percent), Ohio State (19 percent), Georgia (14 percent), Oklahoma (12 percent) and Clemson (11 percent).
Outlook: Overreaction
Long run: Washington, Auburn, Wisconsin, Stanford, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech are capable.
And don’t sleep on Will Grier and West Virginia.
