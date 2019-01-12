Here’s a pop quiz, a resume test for an NFL team looking to add pop with a new head coach in a market strongly trending toward offensive-minded young guys:
• Candidate 1. Age 39. Has called plays for only one season, and that was in 2018 when the Tennessee Titans finished 27th in the NFL in scoring at 19.4 points per game and missed the playoffs.
• Candidate 2. Age 39. Just fired as head coach at Texas Tech after going 35-40 (19-35 in Big 12 games) over the last six seasons.
• Candidate 3. Age 39. His major college team is 56-4 since he took over as play-caller and offensive co-coordinator before the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl. Is 2-1 in national championship games against Alabama, averaging 39.6 points in those games against legendary defensive whiz Nick Saban and defenses crammed with top NFL prospects.
The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals picked Matt LaFleur and Kliff Kingsburg, respectively.
In a few seasons, they probably will wish they phoned Dabo Swinney to ask about Tony Elliott.
I am not Elliott’s agent. He doesn’t need one. He makes seven figures at Clemson and will get a raise soon.
But this guy goes with the current NFL head coach profile like cheese and brats at Lambeau Field, and don’t be surprised if Elliott gets serious looks from NFL teams sooner than he winds up in the mix for a major college head coaching gig.
He is smarter than the average coach, an Industrial Engineering major at Clemson who worked in private business before entering coaching.
Elliott, a James Island High School graduate, is both a strong leader and a team player who defers credit almost to a fault.
“We know what it takes to be successful,” Elliott said in the midst of Clemson’s locker room celebration following a 44-16 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. “It was just a matter of us getting out of the way and letting the players make plays.”
Northern California kid
What a cool scene for Elliott, a married father of two sons who was born in Watsonville, Calif., just down the Pacific Coast Highway from Santa Cruz. That’s a mere 45 miles from Levi’s Stadium, site of the most impressive Clemson football performance ever.
It was a triumph of innovation, delegation and motivation.
“The staff did an unbelievable job of giving us variety in the plan,” Elliott said. “We really sold it to the players. They liked the plan. They believed in the plan. It was aggressive. It was challenging. It was going to make (Alabama) defend the entire field.
“When our players showed up, they had all the confidence that they were going to walk off that field victorious.”
In three national title games against Alabama — the 45-40 loss in Glendale, the 35-31 win in Tampa and Monday night — Elliott had to match wits with three different defensive coordinators (Kirby Smart, Jeremy Pruitt and Tosh Lupoi).
But Saban, respected by NFL teams as much as any coach in college history, was the constant.
Last year, Elliott won the Frank Broyles Award, given to the top college assistant coach in the country.
Of course, there are questions about any NFL head coach candidate.
Elliott didn’t play in the NFL.
Neither did Bill Belichick, Mike Shanahan or Joe Gibbs.
He hasn’t coached in the NFL.
Same with Kingsbury. Same with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who has drawn strong NFL interest.
Maybe Clemson’s success has been driven by quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.
Maybe Elliott has a lot to do with that.
Broncos and Bucs
Vic Fangio, 60, takes over as head coach in Denver mostly because Khalil Mack showed up just as the 2018 season was about to start and turned the Chicago Bears defense from pretty good to Monsters of the Midway.
Did you see Fangio’s intro presser on Thursday? It was flatter than any road between Broncos headquarters and the Colorado-Kansas border.
If you were unable to land a head coaching gig before turning 60, why now?
Answer: With its ownership in pathetic flux and no long-term quarterback solution, the Broncos were the least attractive landing spot among teams looking for a head coach.
The Tampa Bay Bucs just hired Bruce Arians, mostly as an effort to re-energize enigmatic quarterback Jameis Winston.
Sharp guy.
Dandy resume.
Arians and Swinney are buddies; he was the offensive coordinator under Mike DuBose at Alabama in 1997 when Swinney was tight ends coach.
But Arians is 66.
Give me the hungry young guy who has a knack for getting the most out of the likes of Watson, Lawrence and Kelly Bryant.
Give me Tony Elliott to win the press conference and win more NFL games than any of these other candidates.
