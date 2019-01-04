Sapakoff: Clemson, minus Dexter Lawrence, tweaks Fridge for Alabama clash in Santa Clara
CLEMSON — Dexter Lawrence when last seen in the Clemson backfield provided the sweet seal block that allowed fellow defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to plunge into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run against South Carolina.
That’s a 350-pound man blocking for a 315-pound load, or vice versa. Clemson’s “Fridge” package — named in honor of former Tiger icon William “The Refrigerator” Perry — was effective this season, resulting in three goal-line touchdowns on four carries.
Lawrence, suspended for College Football Playoff National Championship game action after testing positive for the banned substance ostarine, is a big loss in the middle of the defensive line. The junior is one of the best amateur run-stoppers in the sport, projected as a 2019 first-round NFL draft pick.
But Clemson didn’t work on Fridge plays just for fun.
It was crafted for crunch-time, like against Alabama’s stout defensive line in the national championship game when every goal-line yard is precious.
Expect the Tigers by Monday night at Levi’s Stadium to have come up with a Fridge alternative. It’s potentially a little difference that might come up very big.
A large and enthusiastic Christian Wilkins can be a quarterback’s best friend in the backfield on, say, third-and-goal from the six-inch line.
The Fridge door remains open.
“It’s something we still have,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “We’ve made some adjustments. We’ll be ready to use that if we think we need to.”
Fridge replacement candidates?
Clelin Ferrell, a 6-4, 265-pound All-American defensive end.
He is extra-eager to get some Fridge reps in practice, but none so far.
“But, who knows?” Ferrell said. “I don’t know. Maybe they make something up for me. I wish you wouldn’t have asked that because it brings up bad memories; I wish I would have been in on some of that.
“But no. But maybe. Hopefully. You might be speaking it into existence.”
Fridge candidates
Or Clemson could go a bit more conventional with Garrett Williams, a 6-2, 235-pound H-back. Williams, a senior, scored his only college touchdown on a 2-yard run this season at Florida State (his father Dayne played for the Seminoles and starred in the famed “Puntrooski” play that helped beat Clemson in 1988).
Williams is a regular Fridge participant as a blocking tight end.
“We have a lot of good D-linemen we could put in there,” Williams said. “We repped it in practice last week. I think we’ll keep repping it to try and see if we can get it done.”
Williams wouldn’t say which defensive linemen took part.
How about Albert Huggins, a 6-3, 315-pound defensive tackle?
The senior from Orangeburg is replacing Lawrence at defensive tackle. Why not in the backfield, too?
Jackson Carman, 6-5, 345-pound freshman tackle?
But he sees action on the line in the Fridge look.
Clemson needs someone to step forward, even if it’s just for one yard.
Quinnen Williams and Co.
Alabama is No. 18 in the country in rushing defense (Clemson is No. 3), allowing just 3.3 yards per carry (2.4 for Clemson).
The Tide's front line is led by Quinnen Williams, a 6-4, 295-pound redshirt sophomore All-American. He just won the Outland Trophy awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman and got Heisman Trophy attention.
You have to throw a few curveballs at a guy like that.
Clemson’s Fridge attack is 3 for 4 this season:
• Wilkins 1-yard touchdown run in a 59-10 win at Florida State.
• Lawrence 2-yard touchdown run in a 77-16 win over Louisville.
• Wilkins stopped for no gain against South Carolina.
• Wilkins 1-yard touchdown dive on the next snap against the Gamecocks.
“It’s worked out,” center Justin Falcinelli said. “Throwing big bodies in there has been good for us.”
No need to close the Fridge now.
