Sapakoff: Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins deserves a Heisman Trophy trip to NYC
CLEMSON — Christian Wilkins’ Heisman campaign started Saturday night at Death Valley with a classic trophy pose that followed a 1-yard vault over South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene and into the end zone early in Clemson’s 56-35 victory.
It ended with a reprimand.
“You’ll never run the football again if you do that again,” head coach Dabo Swinney shouted when his favorite defensive lineman got to the Clemson sideline. “Don’t forget who you are and what you represent.”
Clemson fans will never forget that Wilkins is the most valuable member of a senior group that represents four straight College Football Playoff runs.
The 6-4, 300-pound grad student from Springfield, Mass., with skill-position skills deserves mention somewhere on Heisman Trophy ballots emailed to voters Monday. He deserves a trip to the award presentation in New York City that goes to finalists.
“That’s up to the people who vote (for the Heisman),” Wilkins said. “I mean, sure. Why not?”
Tua Tagovailoa, of course.
The Alabama sophomore isn’t just the best quarterback Nick Saban has ever found on Oahu; he’s more dominating than Crimson Tide legends Bart Starr, Joe Namath and Ken Stabler. Tagovailoa will probably break the Heisman record for highest vote percentage set by Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith in 2006 (91.63 percent).
But after that?
Wilkins’ value compares with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray or West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, both of whom get to face Big 12 defenses every week.
True, Wilkins doesn’t have a mustache to match Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew. But a hiking party could get lost in that beard.
I take my Heisman vote seriously, same with my role as the state representative who chooses South Carolina’s Heisman voters. I also abide by a Heisman policy of not revealing a vote until after the winner has been announced.
But it’s OK to say a defensive lineman who tackles, scores, has a degree, volunteers and motivates one of the nation’s best teams deserves strong consideration.
Clemson is so good on defense that Wilkins is just part of a “Power Rangers” front that earned its nickname from the cartoon costumes he champions. Clelin Ferrell has more sacks, Dexter Lawrence might make a better pro and Austin Bryant will make a lot of money in the NFL, too.
But the Wilkins resume sparkles:
• Big reason why Clemson is ranked No. 2.
• 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, 49 tackles and 10 quarterback pressures while playing less than most college starters do because of Clemson’s big leads
• Two rushing touchdowns from a “Fridge” formation, titled to honor former defensive tackle/fullback William “The Refrigerator” Perry
• Personally outrushed Florida State in Clemson’s 59-10 victory (1-yard touchdown run for Wilkins, minus-21 yards for the Seminoles)
• Graduated in 2½ years
• All-American team leader
• Goofball who keeps people smiling
“Christian has been an unbelievable player and an unbelievable person for our program,” offensive co-coordinator Tony Elliott said. “He makes us better as coaches. To see a young man that graduates in 2½ years and decides to come back for his senior year and forgoes a lot of (NFL) money is a testament to who he is.”
Heisman defense
Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson edged Tennessee’s Peyton Manning to win the 1997 Heisman while also catching 11 passes for 231 and returning punts. But Pittsburgh’s Hugh Green is the best a defensive lineman has finished in the voting, second-place behind South Carolina’s George Rogers in 1980.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was fourth as recently as 2009.
Heisman gala or not, Wilkins will get rewarded. His itinerary after Saturday night’s ACC Championship Game includes a return to Charlotte for the Bronko Nagurski Award announcement (best defensive player) and a trip to New York for the William V. Campbell Award ceremony (best combination of community service, academics and on-field play). And the ESPN Awards Show in Atlanta, where Wilkins is up for the Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman).
Striking the pose
Swinney knows Wilkins has no shot to win the Heisman.
But, Swinney said, “I think he’s as good a football player as there is in the country, if that’s what you’re asking.”
About the only thing Wilkins hasn’t done at Clemson is toss a touchdown pass. It’s not too late; Heisman votes aren’t due until after Clemson plays Pittsburgh on Saturday night in the ACC Championship Game.
Don’t expect another Heisman pose. Sadly, college football rule-makers haven’t loosened up to allow the kind of cool celebration creativity on display in the NFL.
“It was kind of planned, kind of spur-of-the-moment,” Wilkins explained. “I was just like, ‘Why not?’ People were disappointed in my last touchdown because I didn’t do anything.
“My intention was not to get a flag. I didn’t think they would flag me.”
The head coach hated the showboating.
“But a great run,” Swinney said. “A heck of a run.”
That sums up Wilkins’ four years at Clemson, capped by a Heisman trip-worthy season.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff