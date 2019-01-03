Sapakoff: Clemson in Santa Clara must match Alabama's Sugar Bowl anger edge
CLEMSON — Anger management worked splendidly for Alabama in its 24-6 victory over Clemson at the Sugar Bowl last year. Head coach Nick Saban made sure the Crimson Tide stewed for an entire offseason about Clemson’s come-from-behind College Football Playoff national championship victory in Tampa.
The mere sight of orange served as a reminder in New Orleans.
It’s not so much that Clemson came out flat; the Tigers just weren’t ready for an Alabama team that showed up more spirited than a lottery winner on Bourbon Street.
Now look who’s mad going into Monday night’s national championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Dabo Swinney, his coaching staff and players reminded themselves a lot last spring and summer that a 24-6 loss was closer than the score indicates.
Two plays, the theory goes, were the difference.
Clemson was down 10-6 in the third quarter and facing second-and-2 at its own 42 before Alabama’s 308-pound Da’Ron Payne returned an interception 21 yards and followed with a 1-yard touchdown catch.
One Clemson snap later, Mack Wilson returned an interception for a touchdown after a pass bounced off Deon Cain.
“I don’t know if it was anger but they really came out there and wanted it and you could feel that through their play,” Clemson junior linebacker Tre Lamar said Wednesday before a pre-California practice. “This year, we look to bring that same kind of intensity.”
Sean Pollard, a junior guard, sees it similarly.
“They came out and they were more focused than us,” Pollard said. “They were ready to play and I think we were just enjoying ourselves a little too much. This year, I think we’re all going to come ready to play.”
In what projects as the third close Clemson-Alabama national championship game in four years, any edge matters.
The Tigers must harness disgust while maintaining poise.
Alabama-like, that is.
Tony Brown’s Clemson rip
A Saban-coached team is hard enough to deal with when the players aren’t whipped into a frenzy.
Of course, no one in New Orleans was more ticked off than Tony Brown, an Alabama cornerback now with the Green Bay Packers. He is the poor guy falling to the ground in all those photos as Clemson scores the game-winning touchdown pass in Tampa, an Orange Crush pick play toss from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining in a 35-31 victory.
Renfrow before the Sugar Bowl said that he countered Brown’s Tampa trash-talking with an unusual apology.
“I think I said something like ‘How about you guard me?’” Renfrow said.
But Renfrow said he took it back “because if we were going to win, we were going to win the right way. And, I don’t know, maybe apologizing would get in (Brown’s) head.”
Brown didn’t have much to say to The Post and Courier when asked about Renfrow two days before the Sugar Bowl.
But he let Renfrow and Swinney have it after a game that sent Alabama on its way to a national championship matchup with Georgia.
“The lie Hunter Renfrow told the media about trying to hit me up,” Brown told reporters. “I didn’t read the whole story but from what I heard he said, we were talking trash during the game and he felt bad about what happened during the game and he tried to contact me and it didn’t happen. That didn’t happen at all.”
Brown was told by an Alabama reporter that Renfrow said the apology happened on the field and that Renfrow never said he tried to reach Brown by phone.
“Didn’t happen. That didn’t happen at all,” the junior cornerback said. “That was a complete lie. But like I said, I appreciate it. I love it. I love the lies he told and I love Dabo for all the ammunition he gave this team, man. He gave this team a lot of ammunition to come in this game ready to dominate every play. They told us we weren’t ready. They told us we weren’t worthy of being a top four team.”
Still more Renfrow
Swinney had been asked during a pre-Sugar Bowl press conference with Alabama head coach Nick Saban why he voted for Ohio State No. 4 and Alabama No. 5 on his final ballot in a national poll of coaches.
“Looking at it, you know, they won 11 games. Alabama won 11 games,” Swinney said. “They won the Big Ten championship. Obviously, the committee has a lot of things to look at, a lot of data. They’re going to pick the four best teams however they see it. At that moment, that’s the way I voted. They’re all great teams, man.”
Brown is gone to the NFL.
Renfrow is back with what some opponents think is his 31st Clemson season, but actually only his fifth. The Myrtle Beach native and Socastee High School graduate has caught four touchdown passes in two national title bouts against Alabama.
Asked Wednesday if he thought of those games as Clemson was securing a playoff semifinal victory at the Cotton Bowl, Renfrow shook his head no.
“I just thought about not finishing last year the way we wanted to,” Renfrow said, “and how we don’t want to go out like that again.”
This time the angry shoe is on the other foot.
