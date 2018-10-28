Sapakoff: Clemson football rivalry with FSU is RIP after Seminoles ‘quit’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Bad sign for Florida State during a pregame ritual Saturday: their faux Chief Osceola student mascot proudly rode across the grass at Doak Campbell Stadium on horseback but a flaming spear he launched into the cartoonish Seminoles logo at midfield didn’t stick.
No. 2 Clemson, amused, rolled to a 59-10 ACC victory over overmatched Florida State.
The Tigers, like last week at N.C. State and the game before at Wake Forest, were brilliant and dazzling.
The Seminoles were lousy.
Poor execution and coaching combined with a sustained lack of focus following the first big mistake — a roughing the kicker penalty in the second quarter that led to Clemson’s first touchdown.
“First time since I’ve been here I felt like we had some guys that quit on our football team,” first-year Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said, “and that just can’t be tolerated.”
Clemson-FSU rivalry, RIP.
Once good for the ACC, this series is now bad for TV.
Even a noon start didn’t live up to its modest billing.
Too bad, because the formerly feared Seminoles made Clemson get better.
The current version of FSU football is 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the ACC and stuck in a Sunshine State sinkhole.
Clemson is 8-0 after its fourth straight win over FSU.
Rivalries are good for any sport.
Finger-pointing former rivals are not.
“The effort level wasn’t there,” FSU standout defensive end Brian Burns said. “The energy level wasn’t there. Ever since the penalty on the blocked field goal, everybody went down after that.”
Some Clemson players noticed.
“We focus on making sure we’re great through all four quarters,” said linebacker Tre Lamar, who returned an interception 43 yards to set up Clemson’s third touchdown. “Maybe they had a little bit of a lack of focus toward the end.”
Thoroughly dominant Clemson can’t help it if the Seminoles are in decline. But the Tigers need a good ACC rival to draw more national attention and earn extra style points.
The stadium was half-empty after halftime.
By then, the Tigers were up 28-0.
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins outrushed FSU:
• Wilkins: 1-yard touchdown run from a “Jumbo” formation.
• Seminoles: 35 carries for minus-21 yards.
The whipping is tied with a 49-0 loss at Florida in 1973 for FSU’s largest margin of defeat.
Of course, with Clemson having outscored its last three opponents (including Wake Forest and N.C. State) 163-20, finding any present rivalry is hard within a down ACC.
Clemson vs. Clemson
For now, the top two rivalries in the ACC are …
• The Clemson offense vs. the Clemson defense, battling against each other in practice and for star status in games.
• Clemson present vs. recent Clemson past, mostly the Deshaun Watson-led 2016 national championship team.
FSU has won national titles, too, three of them and as recently as 2013 with Jimbo Fisher at the helm.
A statue of former head coach Bobby Bowden is outside the stadium.
But Heisman Trophy winners Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke and Jameis Winston are gone.
Bowden’s ridiculous streak of 14 straight top-five finishes in the Associated Press poll doesn’t scare anyone.
Taggart took over a talented but wounded program. FSU slumped to 7-6 overall, 3-5 in the ACC in 2017 as Fisher was about to bolt to Texas A&M.
Toying with FSU
Taggart is 51-54 in a head coaching career that includes rebuilds at Western Kentucky and South Florida and a 7-5 stop at Oregon.
His positive spin includes a pet phrase, “Have a great day — if you want to.”
But while FSU had won three of four games coming into Saturday, his adjustment to Tallahassee expectations might include having to fire some assistant coaches after this season.
Many of his players certainly won’t like the “quit” tag, true or not. The best way for a coach to plant discord is to label problems without naming names, thus implicating everyone as suspect.
Diluted fan interest and a 59-10 loss don't mix well.
The Clemson-FSU gap was such Saturday that the Tigers could toy with their hosts.
Wilkins was the first Clemson full-time defensive lineman to score on offense.
Junior fullback Garrett Williams’ first college touchdown was a tip of the cap to his father Dayne Williams, a former FSU running back who played a key role in the Seminoles' famed “Puntrooski” trick play that was critical to a victory over Clemson in 1988.
“This team gives us a lot of options,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “And they’re all buying into what we’re trying to do. And it’s fun.”
Unless you’re on the other side of a Clemson stomping, of course.
“I thought when I signed up to Florida State I would never lose like this in my life,” sophomore nose guard Marvin Wilson said.
The Seminoles also thought they were signing up for a rivalry with Clemson.
