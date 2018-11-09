Sapakoff: Christian Wilkins, Hunter Renfrow are Clemson football leaders for the ages
CLEMSON — The Clemson football team, ranked No. 2 and barreling toward its fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance, will be very good again next year. And the next year and perhaps so on.
But the Tigers will not have a pair of leaders like Christian Wilkins and Hunter Renfrow, two personable program enhancers cut from royal cloth.
The enduring snapshots are Wilkins doing the splits shirtless while celebrating Clemson’s national championship victory over Alabama in Tampa a few minutes after Renfrow made the game-winning catch.
They make everyone around them better, ooze work ethic, sell recruits and represent college football better than anyone a marketing department could have asked for from Central Casting.
They were born a day apart in 1995.
Wilkins got his Communications degree in just 2½ years.
Renfrow already has a degree in Economics.
Wilkins, prone to Power Ranger costumes, is alternately the most hilarious guy on campus and a bad man in any trench slugfest.
The kids love him.
Even some Gamecocks love Renfrow.
“Hunter Renfrow is going to play football for a long time,” Marcus Lattimore, former South Carolina star running back and Will Muschamp’s current director of player development, tweeted during the Syracuse-Clemson game this season.
“Renfrow” is football slang. From Pullman to Coral Gables, it means “incredibly overachieving walk-on” or “perfectly reliable slot receiver.”
Of course, “a Hunter Renfrow-like guy” is not quite the real Hunter Renfrow, the former Socastee High School triple-option quarterback who showed up at Clemson weighing 153 pounds. It looks like he’s tip-toeing through traffic while a bit hunched over, and then Renfrow with mad cuts and deceptive speed spins away from another defender.
It seems like just last week that head coach Dabo Swinney awarded a scholarship to the walk-on from Myrtle Beach and announced that Renfrow “could play for anyone.”
But it was three College Football Playoff cycles ago that Wilkins, the 6-4, 300-pound defensive tackle from Springfield, Mass., made freshman All-American teams.
They are seniors now, 49-4 at Clemson going into a Saturday night game at No. 17 Boston College.
Expect Renfrow to make a big play or two.
Know that Wilkins, back in New England, will enthusiastically add to his All-American disruption statistics. And maybe play quarterback.
Enjoy these two during their final Tiger stretch drive while it lasts.
Wilkins with the ball
Renfrow and Wilkins make a Swiss Army Knife look like a spoon.
Renfrow in the Oct. 6 Wake Forest game alone played wide receiver (27 catches), quarterback (1 for 2 passing) and punter (a 42-yard boot). He previously has been used as a punt returner and kick returner. He can play defensive back.
Wilkins has played tackle and end on the defensive line. He made a tackle from the safety position during Clemson’s last spring game.
Against Oklahoma in the 2015 Orange Bowl Wilkins became the first Clemson defensive lineman to catch a pass, 31 yards on a fake punt.
“I guess I lead the team in yards per catch now,” he said.
At Florida State on Oct. 27 Wilkins became the first Tiger defensive lineman to run for a touchdown.
He wants to play quarterback and said he would lobby Kathleen Swinney, Dabo’s wife, “because she’ll fight to make sure I get a chance.”
But it’s leadership that separates Wilkins and Renfrow from the typical ridiculously consistent player.
Ever notice how Wilkins hurries onto the field to congratulate any Clemson touchdown scorer?
Though pals with Kelly Bryant, Wilkins upon the senior quarterback’s sudden departure in September, immediately took freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence to breakfast. It was a big deal, an embrace on behalf of a veteran-laden team.
Or not a big deal to Wilkins.
“It was just a chance to go on a date with a cute blond,” he said.
Record-setting Renfrow
Renfrow on an elite team with aspirations for another national title wears multiple hats under his helmet.
• Mr. Consistent. Though best known for the national title catch celebrated with framed posters and magazine covers on walls all over South Carolina, Renfrow has caught at least one pass in 37 straight games dating to a 2015 ACC Championship Game victory over North Carolina.
That means he’s one short of Artavis Scott’s school record of 38 set from 2014-16. Renfrow, 5-10 and 180, should tie the record at Boston College and break the record at home against Duke on Nov. 17.
• The old man. Wide Receiver U. has 10 former members in the NFL right now, a group led by the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins. But Clemson has never been deeper at the position, and Renfrow is the go-to mentor.
Swinney popped into a Clemson wide receivers meeting last week.
“Enjoy these last few months that you have with a guy like Hunter Renfrow around,” he told the group.
Renfrow blushed.
Jeff Scott smiled.
“A lot of guys look up to Hunter,” said Scott, Clemson’s offensive co-coordinator and wide receivers coach. “He really is like a graduate assistant coach in the room. To be able to have him around those young guys is great.”
Renfrow, you might guess, takes the role seriously.
“It means a lot,” he said. “Just being a guy that someone can come talk to. I feel like I’ve played for four seasons and kind of know what the gauntlet is and kind of how things go and what to expect. Just being that veteran voice, just like talking to Trevor (Lawrence) about the cold weather (in Boston) — whatever it may be, just to be a friend to people.”
One snap this season captured Renfrow’s will. Brushing up as Clemson’s emergency quarterback the week after Bryant bolted and late in a 63-3 win at Wake Forest, Renfrow after handing off to Lynn-J Dixon dashed ahead and delivered a crushing spring block 20 yards downfield on Dixon’s 52-yard touchdown run.
All that while helping plan a wedding.
Sort of.
Asked this week about his contributions, Renfrow said he mostly gives fiancée (and 2017 Clemson homecoming queen) Camilla Martin the same basic input:
“Yeah, that looks good.”
“I’m good with that.”
“Two thumbs up.”
Asked this week about defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence’s 2-yard touchdown run against Louisville, Wilkins joked that he was jealous about Lawrence doubling his rushing yards total.
Wilkins has had to dial it back a few times. This is the same guy who apologized for playfully groping Ohio State wide receiver Curtis Samuels (now with the Carolina Panthers) after a tackle in Clemson’s 31-0 Fiesta Bowl win in 2016.
“Just being goofy,’ Swinney said.
You take the goofy with the four years of fresh air Wilkins has brought to Clemson.
He thinks his leadership style is “definitely” a sustainable thing, for him in the NFL and for others at Clemson.
“I’m just trying, for the most part, to focus in on my room because I know what type of tradition we have there and just how the guys before us set the standard so high,” Wilkins said. “We put so much pressure on ourselves to even elevate that from a leadership standpoint and from on and off the field, things like that. But hopefully the guys in my room, Nyles (Pinckney), Jordan (Williams), they’ll all come along and be able to be good leaders for this team next year.”
No disrespect to Clemson’s underclassmen. But there is no filling the All-World leadership void Wilkins and Renfrow will leave for teammates fortunate to have them around for a few more games.
