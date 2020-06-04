Sapakoff: Charleston ballpark reflects progress, George Floyd protest hope

Organized professional baseball arrived in Charleston a full decade before the Calhoun Monument went up 80 feet into the humid sky above Marion Square in June of 1896.

You probably know Calhoun better than you know the 1886 Charleston Seagulls.

John C. Calhoun, for whom the street below his monument is also named, was a rebellious vice president who clashed with President Andrew Jackson over federal tariffs during the nullification crisis of the 1830s. The Yale-educated Abbeville native is better known as one of the most prominent slavery proponents.

The ‘86 Seagulls did battle with such Southern Association rivals as the Atlanta Atlantas and Memphis Grays but went a mere 44-49. But they launched Charleston’s long minor league baseball history before the massive 1886 earthquake hit on Aug. 31.

Charleston’s ballpark, in one place or another, and Calhoun, from his fixed position, have been around town for a lot of pain, progress, frustration and potential. All of that was present over the weekend, when protests involving a passionate core group demanding an end to law enforcement brutality against blacks and a start to real justice reform was so inspiring.

There was too much violence on King Street.

There were a lot of college kids running around who don’t care about segregation in their frats and sororities but wanted a few provocative Instagram pics while making crowd control harder for the police.

Few protests, even in a nation founded on protests, are perfect. The point is getting across.

But want to fix this problem fast and without spending billions mostly making the people spending billions feel better about themselves?

Put committees full of moms of cop brutality victims in charge of policing the police.

It’s clear that the ballpark has done better than most things in Charleston — including statue presentation — when it comes to building and maintaining relatively harmonious success.

Not that it’s always been that way.

Doby and Singleton

Calhoun was still up there in 1960 when Jim Brosnan came to town. He described Charleston in his book “The Long Season” as a “solidly segregated city trapped against the sea” where white folks mostly drank Bourbon, yearned for secession and worried that the local minor league baseball team would have to include black players.

The next decade, Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr. began presiding over a peninsula transformation. That really got going in the 1980s and 1990s, including a new ballpark named for Riley.

Riley Park’s development immediately included two spots honoring South Carolinian Larry Doby: Doby’s Deck and a No. 14 on the outfield fence. Doby, the first black player in the American League, was signed by late Cleveland Indians owner Bill Veeck, father of RiverDogs co-owner Mike Veeck.

The RiverDogs in 2019 smartly recruited Chris Singleton as Director of Community Outreach. He’s a former Goose Creek High School, Charleston Southern and minor league baseball player. Chris’ mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of nine victims of the 2015 murders at Emanuel AME Church, located on Calhoun Street within view of the Calhoun Monument. He is an eloquent speaker; can’t wait for the book, which surely will turn into a movie.

The rest of Charleston’s development led to post-Brosnan writers — travel writers, food writers, bloggers — who fight to outdo each other for new ways to praise the Holy City as a destination spot.

But we’re still struggling with law enforcement systems, public school systems, health care systems, criminal justice reform systems, parental responsibility systems and political systems that aren’t working well enough for less privileged young people.

The Klan and Greenberg

Meanwhile, back at the Calhoun Monument, there have been circus big tops, Citadel parades, Spoleto events and Farmer’s Markets in Marion Square over the years.

The honored man atop was able to look down at previous protests, too, with just a slight turn of the head.

Two that stick out:

• In 1969, 2,500 Medical College Hospital strikers set out from Morris Brown AME Church one April morning. Martin Luther King’s former colleague Ralph Abernathy was among 101 people arrested as 500 National Guard troops shadowed the march.

• In 1987, the late Reuben Greenberg, Charleston’s black police chief, methodically explained the rules of a parade permit to Klu Klux Klan grand dragon Horace King on a hot August Sunday before a Klan march started in Marion Square. It went south on Meeting Street, west on Broad and back up King Street. There were approximately 1,000 Klan people that Sunday flanked by 3,000 mostly hostile observers. Just one arrest, of a man who spit on a Klan marcher at Broad and King.

While aggressive action typically is always the best way to solve societal problems, symbolism matters, too.

The Calhoun Monument was a symbol of division when erected in 1896.

It looked ridiculous in 1970.

Worse at the Klan rally in 1987.

And very uncomfortable in 2015, five years ago already.

Please, a quiet move to a museum, a graveyard, a private collector auction (with proceeds going to social justice reform), whatever.

Oh, but what potential.

It’s a perfect spot for a statue honoring the late murdered pastor Clementa Pinckney, a great man named after baseball icon Roberto Clemente (similar love of the sport but different spelling).

Because while protests aren’t perfect, Pinckney is a perfect representative of progress for Charleston’s pedestal.

