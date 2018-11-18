Sapakoff: Charity Bowl would make South Carolina vs. Clemson football rivalry No. 1
The Palmetto State is better than the Palmetto Bowl, the somewhat recent and very lame nickname occasionally used to describe our annual college football rivalry game.
South Carolina vs. Clemson deserves something smarter, more impactful. Something that distinguishes both fan bases from others around the country.
Maybe it doesn’t start with Saturday night’s game pitting South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson (7 p.m. on ESPN).
The Charity Bowl isn’t built in a week.
But a fan donation competition culminating in a football game with a large charity check on the line has potential. It will make Tigers vs. Gamecocks the envy of rivalries, a media darling and pride-worthy even if you’re on the losing side.
And it taps into four of the wonderful things that make South Carolinians unique:
• Big hearts. Consistently ranking high on charitable-giving lists.
• Famed manners. Not just charming Charleston. There are exceptionally nice people in Chester, Aiken and North Myrtle Beach, too.
• Heavy attendance at religious services. Better to give than receive. It’s a good bet that a lot of those cash-in-the-plate donations are not charted by national organizations that rank giving.
• Oh, that passion for football.
I have been to all 50 states, spent the night in 46, filed stories for The Post and Courier from 37. I know this about South Carolina.
If you have spent even a few months here, you know it, too.
How it would work
The Charity Bowl ideally would be a season-long thing with donations accepted at both schools from the opening game week until Thanksgiving.
Score is kept with running totals available.
The winning fan base is announced at halftime of the South Carolina-Clemson game.
Everything both schools have collected is earmarked for charities picked by a committee of students and fans.
Added twist: The schools kick in, too.
The traveling Charity Bowl trophy (to be designed by a group of Clemson and South Carolina students) comes with a check inside the bowl — $100,000 (to start with) made out to a different charity each year.
A fan from the winning team takes the field postgame to open the envelope, read the check and announce the charity while surrounded by players and coaches.
Note that canned food and other donation drives have been and remain part of the Gamecocks-Tigers sports rivalry.
The Charity Bowl just takes it up a notch, or a few thousand.
Tweaks encouraged.
Sponsors welcome, the more the merrier.
Those other rivalries
A football game title doesn’t solve all our problems, but it sets a tone. It might lead to more outreach in an American society in which the gap between “have and have-not” seems to grow.
The South Carolina-Clemson timing is right, too, with good pairs of people in place as school presidents, athletic directors and head coaches.
The Charity Bowl will put value into rivalry week on both sides, no matter the score or if one program or the other is in the midst of a five-game series win streak.
Of course, college football has many great rivalries …
The Iron Bowl (Alabama vs. Auburn)
The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (Georgia vs. Florida)
Bedlam (Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State)
The Egg Bowl (Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State)
The Apple Cup (Washington vs. Washington State)
The Military Classic of the South (The Citadel vs. VMI)
The Bronze Derby (Newberry vs. Presbyterian)
Army-Navy
Among others.
Some are garnished with much more tradition than South Carolina vs. Clemson, which has produced only one game with both teams ranked in the top 10 (the No. 10 Gamecocks beat the No. 6 Tigers in 2013).
As for the Charity Bowl title, the Philanthropy Bowl or the Battle for Kindness or something similar would work, too. Charity by any other name is still rosy.
There are several other Charity Bowl-tagged events out there across the country.
But there are no other major college football rivalries involving passionate, sweet-hearted fan bases ready to make a difference each November, win or lose.
