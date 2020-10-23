NEWBERRY — Leroy Major loves sharing lessons learned when his 1955 Cannon Street YMCA All-Stars team was denied a chance to play in Little League baseball tournaments because they were Black.

Especially with school children.

“It’s beautiful,” said Major, a 78-year-old retired Charleston math teacher. “I tell the kids, ‘There will be discrimination. Not sometimes — all the time. But don’t let it come from you.’”

The lessons keep coming. Major recently was brought to tears just after a little girl raised her hand.

“Mr. Major,” she asked, “you mean to tell me that the adults stole your dream as a kid?”

Major and fellow Cannon Street All-Star David Middleton took part in a panel discussion on their 1955 experience Monday night at the historic Newberry Opera House as part of Newberry College’s eighth-annual Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week.

It’s an ongoing tale of heartache and hope.

It’s the sting of opportunity denied, felt then and now, and the importance of parents in helping kids navigate through adversity and everything else in life.

Yes, the Cannon Street All-Stars advanced through local, state and regional Little League tournaments by forfeit when adults running White teams refused to allow their 12-year-olds to participate. The boycott sparked by Charleston’s Danny Jones led to the formation of Dixie Youth Baseball, originally segregated and eventually the preeminent youth sports organization in the South.

The Cannon Street team was invited to the 1955 Little League World Series as guests but did not play because of a rule barring teams from taking part if they advanced by forfeit.

“I got over it,” said Middleton, a 77-year-old Atlanta resident who worked in the railroad business after playing baseball at North Carolina A&T. “But it still hurts.”

The lessons were important in 1995 when a Sports Illustrated story about the mostly forgotten team launched publicity that included documentary films, books and national TV appearances. Subsequent Post and Courier reporting that year finally got Dixie Youth Baseball to get rid of the Confederate flag patches on jerseys given to all players.

They were still important in 2005 when the Cannon Street players were invited to the Little League World Series to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 745-mile bus trip to Williamsport, Pa.

New questions, old wounds

In 2020, 65 years later, seven of the 14 Cannon Street players are gone. The others are here to help as Americans grapple with new questions and old wounds.

There have been so many positive signs this year, from enormous financial commitments major corporations have made to equality and justice causes, to Lowcountry churches coming together for a multi-week inclusion series, to college athletes leading peaceful marches.

There is more to be done, which is why Dr. William Dufford founded and funded Newberry’s diversity program.

Dufford (everyone calls him Bill) is 94 but looks like he could outrun most 40-year-olds. The longtime educator (Newberry Class of ’49) was captivated by the Cannon Street players, yet frustrated.

“Their story should resonate,” Dufford said, looking around the Newberry Opera House after a small (and thoroughly masked) audience departed. “But there should have been more people here. That concerns me.”

Battles and wars

Thanks in big part to the late Gus Holt, a tireless Cannon Street All-Stars publicist, the players have been honored in Washington, D.C., and Orlando, at the South Carolina state house and by former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr.

PBS did a documentary. Parade magazine ran a story.

A historical plaque honoring the All-Stars was unveiled in 2015 near the corner of President and Fishburne streets at Harmon Field, where the team practiced.

All the honors are a tribute to the players’ families, almost all of them run by two parents. Three players went on to become architects, three others educators.

Major and Middleton on Monday night recalled their daily chores, which included chopping wood, and academic responsibilities.

“And on Sunday morning,” Major said, “you didn’t ever ask if we were going to church; you just got ready.”

Who knows how many more times a Cannon Street All-Star will get to speak at a diversity function or to school kids? But Major keeps fighting.

“Evil may win battles,” he said, “but evil will never win wars.”

It’s a good reminder of how far we’ve come and the necessary work ahead.

