Sapakoff: C'mon, Gamecocks and Mountaineers, make it an Oct. 20 date
Hurricane Florence forced cancellation of South Carolina’s home football game against a team from West Virginia and West Virginia’s road game in the Carolinas. Though it all seems so convenient, there are two good reasons why the two programs don’t want to meet on a shared Oct. 20 bye week to make up for lost time and revenue.
Just a couple of those little competitive advantage things.
South Carolina apparently would rather still play Marshall (that other West Virginia team) on Dec. 1 if the Thundering Herd isn’t in the Conference USA Championship Game the same day.
West Virginia would rather not play on Oct. 20 to make up its lost game at N.C. State because it has a Thursday night game against Big 12 foe Baylor the following week.
But there are 10 better reasons why the Gamecocks and Mountaineers should clash at Williams-Brice Stadium:
1. Fan-friendly football fun. Upgrading the home schedule on the fly sounds like shrewd marketing strategy for South Carolina. Finding another relatively nearby, Power Five conference road opponent with a big stadium seems like a brilliant move for West Virginia. Fans of both schools benefit from what projects as a good game.
2. The best “All gas no brakes” publicity rescheduling can buy. Will Muschamp’s mantra for the 2018 season adds an extra garnet coating of assertiveness here if South Carolina is willing to give up a bye week before hosting Tennessee. But don’t worry; the Volunteers have Alabama the week before they are due in Columbia on Oct. 20.
3. Will Grier's Heisman Trophy campaign needs all the road tests it can get. West Virginia’s senior quarterback has thrown for 761 yards and nine touchdown passes with only one interception as the No. 12 Mountaineers are off to a 2-0 start. But Williams-Brice Stadium is no Big 12 playground: A good road performance against a solid SEC defense might come in handy when Heisman votes are cast.
Hurricane Florence relief
4. Second-best Gamecocks home crowd of the year. After Georgia, probably. West Virginia travels very well and Mountaineers fans are likely to be more bullish than Tennessee fans come October.
5. Hurricane Florence relief. And maybe some of those extra gate receipts could go to help flood victims around the state and in North Carolina.
6. Second-best SEC game of the day. The competition is led by Mississippi State at LSU but West Virginia at South Carolina is more interesting than the other games involving SEC teams (Alabama-Tennessee, Auburn-Ole Miss, Vanderbilt-Kentucky, Memphis-Missouri and Tulsa-Arkansas).
7. Second-best Big 12 game of the day. Oklahoma-TCU, sure. But a West Virginia appearance in Columbia is juicier than the only other game involving Big 12 teams, Kansas at Texas Tech (all other Big 12 teams have bye weeks).
Will Grier, and recruiting
8. Baylor? Who’s afraid of Baylor? Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director, for one.
“I will not be scheduling a game during our bye week,” Lyons said last week. “Anybody who understands football knows I’m not going to play a game on Saturday and then turn around and play a game on Thursday night. That's not an option for me, especially when our opponent has a week-and-a-half to prepare.”
Some people who understand football also understand that Baylor stinks. The Bears, though 2-1, just lost 40-27 to Duke and the Blue Devils’ backup quarterback. The Baylor game is in Morgantown. If the Mountaineers can’t beat Baylor at home on a short week, they don’t deserve Big 12 title consideration.
9. Grier in the Carolinas, again. Grier led West Virginia to a 40-14 victory in the season opener at the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium. How about these local connections: Grier played high school football for his father Chad Grier at Davidson Day School near Charlotte, signed to play at Florida for Muschamp and often visits Mount Pleasant, where Chad Grier is head coach at Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
10. Always Be Recruiting. What a pitch, for both programs: “When the going gets tough, we schedule tougher!”
Or South Carolina could just play Marshall on the day when everyone else is watching conference championship games and West Virginia could settle for an 11-game schedule.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff