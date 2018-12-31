Sapakoff: Belk Bowl great for 2019 South Carolina football, Gamecocks history says
The South Carolina Gamecocks remain a member of a conference heavily peppered with spicy fans that love to mock ACC football.
As sure as “War Eagle” means Auburn and not Boston College, if an SEC team in the midst of a three-game ACC schedule gets swept it’s going to hear about it from Chestnut Hill to Coral Gables.
Losing at No. 2 Clemson is one thing for South Carolina. Losing 28-0 to underdog Virginia in Saturday’s Belk Bowl at the end of a 7-6 season is another.
Better beat North Carolina in the 2019 season opener on the same Charlotte field that hosted the ACC’s Belk holiday sale.
Head coach Will Muschamp apologized to Gamecock Nation, particularly folks that gobbled up all of the school’s allotment of Bank of America Stadium tickets.
“I really wish we had played better,” Muschamp said while closing the door on his third season as head coach, “and that’s on me.”
History says this is sweet music for Gamecock fans hoping for better things in 2019. Fitting of a school with a lot of quirky football tradition, a bowl game result is almost always the opposite indicator of what’s coming during the next regular season.
My breakthrough scientific study, developed over several Chick-fil-A breakfasts around the state and patented as the South Carolina Reverse Bowl Effect, has proven true 10 times in the Gamecocks’ last 12 postseason appearances.
The most recent 10 reverse twists of fate, uncanny I tell you:
2001: Season ends with second straight Outback Bowl triumph over Ohio State. In 2002, Gameocks go 5-7.
2005: Independence Bowl loss to Missouri. 2006: 8-5, Steve Spurrier’s best season yet in Columbia.
2006: Liberty Bowl win over Houston. 2007: 6-6, no bowl.
2008: Outback Bowl loss to Iowa. 2009: 7-6 again but a win over Clemson starts a five-game rivalry series victory streak, which easily makes 2009 more fun than 2008.
2009: Papjohns.com Bowl loss to Connecticut. 2010: The Gamecocks’ only SEC East title.
2010: Chick-fil-A Bowl loss to Florida State. 2011: The first of Spurrier’s three consecutive 11-2 seasons.
2013: Capital One Bowl win over Wisconsin. 2014: Slippage to 7-6.
2014: Independence Bowl win over Miami. 2015: 3-9 and Spurrier quits during the season.
2016: Birmingham Bowl loss to South Florida. 2017: 9-4, Muschamp’s best season so far.
2017: Outback Bowl win over Michigan. 2018: Fell to 7-6.
There are two exceptions to a rule that’s nearly as hard and fast as some of South Carolina’s Belk Bowl fans were while fleeing Charlotte:
2011: Capital One Bowl win over Nebraska. 2012: 11-2, again.
2012: Outback Bowl win over Michigan. 2013: 11-2, three years in a row.
Ah, those were the heart of the Head Ball Coach Years, the exception to many things in a program that started with a 44-0 loss to Furman in Charleston in 1892.
Bottom line: Look out, Tar Heels.
Sure, the Gamecocks got rolled by Virginia. Excuses include injuries to top players, injuries to average players and then some more during the game.
Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, so sharp down the stretch of the regular season, had a bad day.
Too many players, perhaps wishing they were at a Florida bowl game like the year before, didn’t play well.
Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall is an underrated coach and has a solid staff. The Cavaliers were still mad about their overtime loss at Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale.
But Happy New Year, Gamecock fans.
The South Carolina Reverse Bowl Effect typically works, just as it did in 2017 when the Gamecocks quickly bounced back from that 2016 bowl loss.
With a season-opening win over an ACC team (N.C. State).
In Charlotte.
